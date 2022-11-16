Len Goodman's net worth is huge thanks to role as judge of Dancing With The Stars











Len Goodman, the revered judge of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) is retiring from the show after 17 long years, and we take a look at the professional dancer’s net worth.

Len has been on the judging panel of the ABC show since its inception in 2005. Before his time as a reality television judge, the (now) 78-year-old was the head judge on the British reality show Strictly Come Dancing.

The format of DWTS is inspired by the British show which aired for the first time in 2004.

Inside Len Goodman’s impressive net worth

Celebrity Net Worth portal reports that Len is worth approximately $18 million (£15 million).

Len was born in 1944, in the Bethnal Green area of East London, England. He began dancing at the age of 19 as a therapeutic treatment for his foot injury.

He soon began participating in professional competitions and retired from dancing in his late twenties.

Len became a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. He remained a judge on the show till 2016. He judged the dance show alongside the likes of Arlene Phillips, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and more, over the years.

The professional dancer also became a judge on ABC’s DWTS in 2005. He has been a judge on the show for 17 years now. He has been the head judge in every season barring seasons 21 and 29.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Finale” – It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN

Dancing With The Stars judge leaves show after 19 years

The 78-year-old shared the news of his retirement with fans on the ongoing DWTS season 32.

“Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing With The Stars,” he said.

He shared the reason for his exit stating he wants to spend more time with his friends and family. “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my children and family.”

Speaking to People later, the head judge of DWTS said he will miss the California sunshine and his fellow judges.

Fans react to Len’s exit from DWTS

Len’s announcement caught many fans by surprise. Here’s how a few of them reacted on Twitter:

“Len Goodman announcing he’s leaving dancing with the stars… im not ok,” one fan wrote.

“Y’all I’m actually choked up. You’re grumpy sometimes, but you’re a legend Len Goodman!” a second fan expressed.

“Enjoy a happy retirement, Mr. Len Goodman, and thank you for helping teach a generation of American TV viewers about the ballroom,” a third fan wrote bidding adieu to the judge.

