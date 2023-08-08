Levi X on The Voice Australia 2023 blind auditions blew the judges away with his Seven Nation Army performance. He’s only 15 years old but has the talented chords of an experienced singer. Let’s get to know the contestant.

The youngster is on Team Rita for season 12 following his impressive The Voice blind audition. From Brisbane, Queensland, Levi V sang a Seven Nation Army hit. And it’s not the only time he’s had an audience hear him sing…

Meet Levi X on The Voice

Levi X went on The Voice Australia 2023’s blind auditions. Jason Derulo and Rita Ora both turned for the star, who is just 15 years old. He sings and plays the saxophone based in Brisbane, and loves jamming on all music styles.

The vocalist is often playing somewhere around Brisbane and SE QLD most weekends, including several markets, local festivals, and other venues. He already has nine gigs lined up until September 2023!

Over the years, Levi has been told by several friends that it would be “great” to see him in the singing competition.

He is now starring in season 7 on Team Rita, which has been an “incredible experience” for the saxophonist.

Blind auditions saw him ‘blow’ judges away

Levi X on The Voice performed Seven Nation Army’s White Strips for the blind auditions 2023. After just 40 seconds in, Rita pressed the button for the young singer and was shortly followed by Jason Derulo.

One fan wrote: “Wow! He’s so awesome and it must be really hard to play an instrument and sing at the same time!” The contestant is still attending school when he’s not busy performing at gigs, or on The Voice stage.

A viewer has already planned to hire Levi X for their wedding! Levi X has been sharing snaps of him playing the saxophone and singing since March 2020.

Inside 15-year-old’s music career

In April, Levi X announced that he would be taking a break after 26 weeks of gigging in a row. It came a month after he released two originals, Seasons and Whispers, and three acoustic covers.

Kite Festival and Redcliffe Markets are just two venues where the singer is set to perform this summer. Levi X often makes Instagram and TikTok videos of him singing with his band – which includes his father playing saxophone.

Levi X and his Dad were proud to take home first place in both the People’s Choice Award 2021 and first place in the Australian National Busking Championship SEQ QLD regional finals in Stanthorpe that year.

WATCH THE VOICE AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 7 EVERY SUNDAY AND MONDAY AT 7 PM AND TUESDAYS AT 7.30 PM