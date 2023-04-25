Lucy Love has advanced to the Top 12 on American Idol 2023, after eight singers were eliminated from the Hollywood Live show, so we take a closer look into the rising star, including her Instagram.

The 2023 season of American Idol has included an array of talent, so the choice of who to take to the final 12 proved difficult for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, however, the difficult choice has finally been made.

We take a closer look into Lucy and her journey on the ABC show so far.

Credit: ABC/American Idol YouTube

Lucy Love overcame hurdles on her 2023 American Idol audition

Lucy Love is a 28-year-old mom of two old and hails from Holly Grove, Arkansas. During her audition, she said she’s “from a long line of people who never had the opportunity to make something of themselves.”

She explained how she didn’t have a dad and her mom was ‘in and out of her life.’ Music was her safe haven and rescue, as it was what she could have self-esteem in.

In Lucy’s first audition, she sang Marvin Gaye’s I Heard It Through The Grapevine, however, Lionel Richie noticed she was hiding behind her ‘comedic’ personality.

She then stunned judges with her emotional rendition of A Song For You by Donny Hathaway, which ended with herself and the judges in tears.

Luke even thanked Lucy for “making him respect his judges more” as he claims he had written her off. “This whole journey is about proving people wrong, and guess what, you just proved me wrong,” he said.

Katy Perry described her as: “Mary J Blige on fire.”

The star advances to the Top 12

Lucy Love was saved by the judges to advance to the show’s Top 12 alongside theatre singer Nutsa Buzaladze, and 10 other contestants who made the cut. The rising star surprised the judges with her rendition of Radioactive.

“Lucy is always a joy to watch. She’s an amazing performer with just crazy vocals. She’s fearless and fabulous,” said one fan.

“She has the best creativity with her voice out of all the contestants this year,” penned another.

Another wrote: “She never fails!! Anything she sings is gold man!!”

Find Lucy Love on Instagram

For those who can’t get enough of the rising star, American Idol’s Lucy Love can be found on Instagram @iamlucylove, and at the time of writing has just over 22k followers.

The rising star is very active on the platform and fans of the show can see an array of backstage American Idol footage on her page.

Viewers can also hear more of Lucy’s stunning voice as she posts videos of herself singing a number of covers including Christina Perri’s Jar of Hearts.