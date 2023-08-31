Shin Lim’s net worth is in the millions as he returns to America’s Got Talent. He won the talent show in 2018, but it was almost over before it started as he previously turned down the chance. We explored if Shin Lim is married and how to get tickets to his Mirage show...

During the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals live show on August 30, Shin Lim made his way back to the stage. The magician stunned the judges and viewers all over again. He performed a set inspired by Canadian magician Shawn Farquhar while Shape of My Heart by Sting played in the background.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Shin Lim’s net worth

Shin Lim’s net worth, as of 2022, is $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His passion for magic started when he was just 20 when he was forced to choose between his music and his magic career.

He opted to stick with his passion for magic, first taking a planned year-long sabbatical from the school. Lim continued to develop tricks and produce YouTube videos of his magic.

In 2015, he won the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques World Championship for Close-up Card Magic. Shortly after his win, Lim went on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and later won AGT – twice!

Is Shin Lim married?

Yes, Shin is married to Casey Thomas. They met during his Macau tour in 2015 when she was performing at the theater next door to his. They later married on August 19, 2019.

Shin Lim and Casey Thomas tied the knot at a resort in Hawaii. The two first began dating sometime in 2016. Born in Sydney, Australia, Casey is an entertainer and dancer who has performed since age four.

She attended the Newtown Performing Arts School, majoring in both Contemporary Dance and Musical Theatre. Casey went on to earn a Diploma in Performing Arts in Musical Theatre from ED5.

Photo by Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

How to get Shin Lim Mirage tickets

Shin Lim is a performer at The Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas. His Vegas show called Limitless features him doing card tricks, with tickets starting from $49.99 but can reach $83.

You can buy tickets by going to the theatre’s website. He performs there Mondays and Thursdays through Sundays at 7.30 p.m. and is already scheduled to perform in November and December.

