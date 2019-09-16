Celebrity MasterChef: Does Rickie Haywood-Williams have a wife? Family life explored!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebrity MasterChef is back for 2019 and the new season is well underway.

So far, Neil Ruddock, Joey Essex, Dom Parker and Jenny Ryan have made it through to the semi-finals.

And now we’re into the third week of Celebrity MasterChef, we have a new batch of celebs taking on the challenge.

One of the competitors in the third heat is Rickie Haywood-Williams.

So, let’s get to know Rickie a bit better before he tries his luck in the infamous kitchen. Here’s everything you need to know about him, from background and family life to career.

Celebrity MasterChef: Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie Hawyood-Williams is a DJ and presenter originally from London.

He was born on June 3rd, 1980 making him 39-years-old.

After studying broadcast journalism at the BRIT School, Rickie was intent on a career working in media. He later studied at the University of Bedfordshire.

Whilst at university, Rickie worked on the student radio station – formally known as Luton FM – and it was here that he met his frequent collaborator, Melvin Odoom. They have been collaborating on shows ever since, along with Charlie Hedges. The trio make up the music team Charlie, Ricky and Melvin.

Is Rickie married?

No!

Rickie keeps his private life private and so not much is known about any of Rickie’s partners, currently or prior.

But from the looks of Rickie’s Instagram he’s loving the single life.

Rickie does, however, have a daughter.

Who is Rickie’s daughter?

Rickie has one daughter called Lola-Ray who is 6-years-old.

He appears to be a real family man and often posts snaps of his daughter and his nephews to his Instagram.

As with his partners, Rickie keeps his family life private and so not much is known about Lola-Ray’s mother.

