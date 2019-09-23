University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Whether you’re a die-hard follower or not, if you’ve ever come across EastEnders, you’ve definitely come across the central character, Ian Beale.

Adam Woodyatt plays Ian and has been the soap’s longest-standing actor. Adam has been playing Ian since 1985 from the first-ever episode onwards!

But now Adam is trading in his acting chops for some chef whites as he turns his hand to the MasterChef kitchen.

Adam will be competing in the fourteenth series of Celebrity MasterChef, hoping to impress long-standing judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Let’s get to know Adam Woodyatt a bit better before he appears on the hit cooking competition, from his acting career to family life, wife and more.

Meet Adam Woodyatt

Adam was born on June 28th, 1968 in Walthamstow.

Although the 51-year-old then grew up in west London, he still attended the independent Forest School in Walthamstow. But it wasn’t long until Adam started to pursue his acting ambitions, as he swapped Forest School for Sylvia Young Theatre School.

There was a brief period where Adam trading in acting for working as a butcher, so hopefully he’ll bring some of his culinary knowledge to the MasterChef kitchen!

For all the latest updates on Adam, be sure to follow him on Twitter @AdamWoodyatt or Instagram here.

Adam’s acting career

After leaving Sylvia Young, Adam Woodyatt got his very first role in a 1980s children’s TV drama called The Baker Street Boys. He played Shiner.

It was his role as Ian Beale in EastEnders, however, which made him a household name in Britain.

Since joining the series back in 1985, playing Ian has been Adam’s main acting role. But when he’s not on the small screen, you can find Adam performing in pantomimes!

He has also featured as a guest on A Question of Sport, Strictly Come Dancing and The Weakest Link!

Who is Adam’s wife?

Unlike his EastEnders character Ian who has been married four times, Adam has only been married the once!

Adam’s wife is former dancer Beverley Sharp.

Adam and Beverley had been together since 1994 when they had their first child, Jessica Jade. Three years later, they had a son called Samuel James.

They married on April 8th, 1998 at a rather unusual location: Disney World in Florida!

The Woodyatt family all live in Southam, Warwickshire.

