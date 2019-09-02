University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There’s a new season of Celebrity Masterchef upon us and a whole host of celebs from all different backgrounds taking on the infamous kitchen.

Everyone from reality ‘queen of the jungle’ Vicky Pattinson to fashion designer Zandra Rhodes has signed up this year. But who will pull through with the culinary finesse to steal this crown?

The new series starts on BBC One from Monday, September 2nd and one of this year’s competitors is boxing legend Kellie Maloney.

So, let’s get to know Kellie a bit better before she takes on the Masterchef challenge!

Who is Kellie Maloney?

Kellie Maloney is a 66-year-old former boxing manager and promoter originally from Peckham, south London.

Kellie was originally born Francis “Frank” Maloney on January 23rd, 1953. In August 2014, she announced that she wanted to be known as Kellie and was undergoing gender reassignment.

She has three children from two marriages. Her fifteen-year second marriage to a woman named Tracey ended before Kellie made the decision to transition but she says Tracey gave her her full support despite their relationship having ended.

Kellie has had a long and varied career, having initially attempted to become a jockey, pro footballer and chef. She is also currently a broadcaster on BBC Radio Kent.

Kellie the boxing veteran

While she may not be the face of the sport, Kellie’s career in the boxing industry is one to be admired.

She worked in the industry for over 32 years and notably with the British heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis. Kellie was working with Lennox when he won the title in 1992.

Kellie remains the only Briton ever to manage a British world heavyweight champion!

She took a brief hiatus from boxing but returned to the job in 2015.

Celebrity Big Brother star!

Celebrity Masterchef is not the first stint of Kellie’s on a major celeb reality TV series, as back in 2014 she competed on Celebrity Big Brother.

She appered during the September 2014 series alongside TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger and MIC’s Stephanie Pratt, who she was eliminated along with in the show’s double elimination.

Kellie was the fifth evictee from CBB series 14 but still made an impression on the show, despite not going all the way.

Let’s hope Kellie can get further on Masterchef than she did on Big Brother. Considering she once worked as a chef, that might not be hard to do!

Follow Kellie on social media

If you’re a fan of Kellie’s and want to keep up to date with all her latest endeavours then be sure to follow her on social media!

You can check out Kellie on Twitter here or on her Instagram @kelliefmaloney.

Expect lots of cute dog pics as well as throwbacks to Kellie’s boxing career and family snaps.

