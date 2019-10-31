University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

MasterChef: The Professionals is almost upon us, with the cookery competition returning to the BBC on Tuesday, November 5th.

While Gregg Wallace returns as the regular co-presenter, it is not John Torode but Marcus Wareing who joins him as the resident chef extraordinaire on the professional edition of MasterChef.

So, with Marcus resuming his role as co-presenter, we thought it best to find out more about the chef.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marcus!

Who is Marcus?

Marcus Wareing is a 49-year-old chef, restauranteur and TV presenter. He was born in 1970 in Southport, Lancashire.

His culinary journey began after taking a three-year course in catering at City & Guilds in London.

At the age of 18, Marcus joined the team at the Savoy Hotel and worked under chef Anton Edelmann. It wasn’t long before Marcus went on to bigger and better roles.

In 1993, he left to join Le Gavroche under world-famous chef Albert Roux. This is where Marcus first met Gordon Ramsay, who he would go on to have a professional relationship with for many years. Marcus worked with Gordon at his restaurant, Aubergine, as the Sous Chef. Then in 1999, he helped him open Petrus, where Marcus became the head chef.

Where are Marcus’ restaurants?

Marcus and Gordon stopped working together after fifteen years and he went on to pursue creating his own restaurants.

In 2008, Marcus took over the lease at Petrus and rebranded the restaurant as just ‘Marcus’ in 2014. Marcus holds one Michelin star and is regarded as one of the best restaurants in Britain.

Marcus also runs The Gilbert Scott, a bar and restaurant in the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel and Tredwells.

Marcus Wareing on MasterChef

In 2014, Marcus joined the team on MasterChef: The Professionals – it was clearly a big year for him!

This was after Michel Roux Jr left the series, following a conflict of interests.

Marcus has been the co-presenter and judge, alongside Gregg and fellow chef Monica Galetti ever since.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS WEEKNIGHTS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE