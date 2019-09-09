University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new season of Celebrity MasterChef kicked off on Monday, September 2nd with plenty more celebs ready to take on the infamous kitchen as well as judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Just one week into the show and we’ve already seen the likes of Joey Essex and Zandra Rhodes muddle through the culinary challenges. Now into the second week of heats, there are five more celebs ready for the challenge.

Episode 4 (Monday, September 9th) sees Dr Alex George, Mim Shaikh, Josie Long, Dom Parker and The Chase’s Vixen herself, Jenny Ryan enter the MasterChef kitchen.

One thing fans of Jenny’s are always curious about is her extremely private love life. So, is Jenny Ryan married? Does she have a partner or is The Chase star just dating?

Meet Jenny Ryan

Jenny Alexis Ryan was born in Manchester on April 2nd, 1982. Her family then moved to Bolton.

She is currently one of the five Chasers on ITV’s hit game show, The Chase. But Jenny is a seasoned quizzer as she has also starred in The Weakest Link, Fifteen to One and University Challenge whilst she was a student at the University of Leeds.

The 37-year-old star is often referred to as The Vixen or The Bolton Brainiac!

Many are waiting to see if her brain-power extends to foodie knowledge, as it may come in handy in those pesky MasterChef invention tests.

Is Jenny Ryan married?

No.

Jenny’s love life has remained a thing of mystery as she has kept much about her private life private… understandably!

Throughout 2015 and 2016, Jenny Tweeted about her boyfriend but never named him or posted Instagram snaps with him. Since she started talking about her boyfriend she caught the interest of all her fans.

When she spoke of her relationship while on The Chase, one fan Tweeted: “@jenlion mentions her boyfriend on The Chase, dashing the dreams of many across the land.”

And from that point, she has remained relatively quiet about who she is dating.

It is unknown is Jenny is still with her partner from then.

My boyfriend is shark phobic but dog obsessed so I am showing him all #BarkWeek pics to help him over his fear. Cheers x — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) June 27, 2016

