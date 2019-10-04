Jimi Famurewa: Who is the Celebrity MasterChef judge?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Celebrity MasterChef is well and truly underway, with the final fast approaching.

The first of the semi-finals commenced on Monday, September 30th, seeing the eight remaining chefs battle it out in the kitchen.

As the pressure on the budding celeb chefs increases, their judges get harsher and harsher.

The semi-finals welcome some of the country’s toughest restaurant critics to the MasterChef kitchen to have their say on whether the star-studded contestants have what it takes to make it in the culinary world.

This season of Celebrity MasterChef sees the return of favourites Jay Rayner and Grace Dent, but there’s a newbie in the mix. So, who is new critic Jimi Famurewa?

Who is Jimi?

Jimi Famurewa is a British-Nigerian freelance journalist, editor and podcaster.

Jimi grew up in London and he still lives there with his two children. Not much is yet known about Jimi’s family life.

Although he appears on Celebrity MasterChef as a critic, Jimi’s main area of writing has never been about food.

But that doesn’t stop him loving the stuff!

He explained in one column for the Evening Standard that it was his Nigerian background which inspired his love of food. Jimi described food as “the thrumming heartbeat that underpinned everything we did.”

Jimi’s journalism career

In 2018, Jimi Famurewa was appointed as the Evening Standard’s permanent restaurant critic.

Before then, he was working freelance as a writer for The Guardian, Q, Empire and Time Out. Jimi’s work focussed on everything from entertainment to tech – he’s not just a food writer!

Jimi’s career has seen highlights including nominations for BSME Rising Star Awards and the 4th Estate BAME Short Story Prize back in 2017.

Follow Jimi on social media

If you couldn’t get enough of Jimi on Celebrity MasterChef, then make sure you follow him on his social media profiles. Not only does he post updates on his work, but Jimi posts the most mouth-watering foodie snaps you’ve ever seen!

You can check out Jimi on Twitter @Jimfam.

Also be sure to follow him on Instagram @jimfamished.

