The final of MasterChef: The Professionals is just around the corner, with the winner crowned on Thursday, December 19th.

After weeks of tough competition that has whittled down the best three from an original forty-eight, it’s anyone’s game at this point.

The final episode will see chefs Exose, Olivia and Stu battle it out again with one final, show-stopping dish.

But the penultimate episode (Wednesday, December 18th) saw the talented three head to Lisbon, Portugal to first pick up some tips from world famous chef, José Avillez. So, let’s get to know the expert chef a bit better!

Who is Head Chef José?

José Avillez is a 40-year-old chef who was born in Cascais, Portugal.

Initially, José studied Business Communication in college, where he also had private study lessons with one of Portugal’s most celebrated food writers, Maria de Lourdes Modesto.

Then, José began his culinary career in Portugal and abroad, and worked under the likes of Ferran Adrià at one of the best restaurants in the world, El Bulli.

José and Belcanto

In 2012, José took the leap and opened his own restaurant called Belcanto in Lisbon.

The same year, Belcanto earned its first Michelin star. Then in 2014, it picked up its second. Belcanto was the first restaurant in Lisbon to earn two Michelin stars.

You can check out Belcanto on their website. So many MasterChef viewers headed to the Belcanto website after the episode that it crashed!

Keep up with José Avillez

Follow José on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest work and for some serious foodie pics. He has over 140,000 followers now, including some of the best chefs in the world, such as Rene Redzepi of Noma.

Check out José @joseavillez.

José also has Twitter account, which you can check out here.

