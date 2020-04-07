Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The latest season of MasterChef is well underway, as the semi-final week kicked off on Monday, April 6th.

The line-up of 60 amateur chefs has been whittled down to just 9, and it’s still too early to call who will take home the coveted MasterChef title.

In episode 2 (February 26th), contestant Charlotte Seddon rightfully earned her place to the quarter-finals. And she sailed through again to the semis.

We found Charlotte on Instagram to find out more about the chef.

Meet Charlotte Seddon

Charlotte is a 33-year-old project manager from Flintshire, Wales. She appeared in the second episode of MasterChef as part of six contestants who competed in Wednesday’s instalment.

She likes to host dinner parties and cook for family and friends. Plus, she swears she rarely cooks the same recipe twice which means she’s all about creative and original meals.

She doesn’t have a favourite dish, in fact she likes to experiment and try new things.

And thanks to her creativity, Charlotte managed to impress the tough judges and made it all the way to the semi-finals.

Charlotte Seddon on MasterChef

Charlotte’s signature meal in her first episode was a duck breast with apricots, spinach, pine nuts and red wine sauce. Judge John Torode said Charlotte had a lot going on in her plate.

Nevertheless, Charlotte’s experiment proved to be a success as both John and Gregg Wallace found the dish absolutely delicious.

And although Charlotte won lots of fans throughout the competition, the underdog couldn’t push past the culinary abilities of the other semi-finalists. Unfortunately, Charlotte was eliminated in episode 19 (Monday, April 6th).

Charlotte #Masterchef – you have done incredible to get this far. Never forget that. — Bad Quaker (@SchrodiesCat) April 6, 2020

Follow Charlotte Seddon on Instagram

We found Charlotte on Instagram! You can follow her lovely recipes under the handle of @charlotteseddonfood.

Since Charlotte first appeared on the show back in February, her follower count has risen from 66 followers to now over 500.

On her Instagram account, Charlotte has shared many culinary temptations ranging from mushroom risotto to a chocolate and macadamia tart.

