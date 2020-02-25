University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

MasterChef is finally back on our screens with a brand new series and sixty new budding chefs, all ready to hit the kitchens to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

The first heat kicked off on Monday, February 24th and proved that this year, the standard is going to be higher than ever.

Just three chefs progressed from this stage to the next, which will air on Friday, February 28th. Those chefs were Dev, Pete and Teddy.

One of the most talked about contestants from the first heat was undeniably Dev, who captured everyone with his innovative cooking style. Find out about Dev here!

Meet Dev from MasterChef

Dev Mukherji is a 44-year-old retail manager who is originally from Calcutta, India but now lives in High Wycombe.

In our first introduction to Dev, he claimed that he had “something unique to share” with his cookery, and that became clear from the type of food he cooked in the first heat. Both the judges and viewers were shocked by the success of Dev’s dishes, given the fact they were so adventurous in their combinations and style.

Dev’s cooking is massively influenced by his love for travel. He said:

Every time I cook something, it just takes me back to a country I love.

What did Dev cook on MasterChef?

Dev is not the first MasterChef contestant to bring a unique culinary style to the show, but never have we seen a contestant impress with such a blend of cuisines and ingredients.

Think olives wouldn’t work with in a curry? Think again.

For his signature dish, Dev rustled up a coconut chicken curry with green olives, mango and apple salad, Junglee wild rice salad served in an aubergine shell, and a garlic and aubergine paste. All John Torode could say about the dish was: “Really unique, really interesting; I am properly blown away.”

For the two courses Dev served to the 2019 finalists, he started with a main of red wine and jackfruit curry, a chickpea, parmesan and olive bread with a mango and coconut yoghurt. It was followed by poached pears in red wine, served with port wine cream and chocolate sauce.

Follow Dev on Instagram

If you want to learn more about Dev and his cooking style, then we’ve got you covered! We found Dev on both Instagram and Twitter.

So far, Dev only has two posts on his Instagram which is all about his cookery. You can check him out @thenomlab.

You can also follow Dev on Twitter @MukherjiDev where he shares his thoughts on his MasterChef journey.

