MasterChef Professionals front-runner Freddie: Instagram, girlfriend, age

MasterChef: The Professionals is back on BBC this November for its twelfth series. This time around, 48 of Britain’s most promising chefs take on what is one of the toughest cooking contests out there.

This first six hopefuls went head-to-head in episode 1 (Tuesday, November 5th), including young chef Freddie who has already proven himself as one to watch.

So, who is Freddie?

Here’s everything you need to know about the MasterChef contestant, from background to culinary experience and more.

Who is Freddie?

Freddie Innes is a 25-year-old senior sous chef originally from Turners Hill, Sussex. At the time of filming MasterChef, Freddie was working in a fine dining restaurant and hotel called Ockenden Manor in West Sussex.

He went to Imberhorne School in East Grinstead and then Crawley College.

Freddie left school at the age of 16 to pursue his dreams of becoming a chef.

Starting out as a junior sous chef at Gingerman Restaurant Group, Freddie worked his way up to the role of senior sous chef.

It appears that since his time on the hit BBC cooking show, Freddie has changed paths and is working as a pastry chef at Thackeray’s in Royal Tunbridge Wells.

Freddie on MasterChef: The Professionals

Freddie impressed in the first heat of MasterChef: The Professionals.

He completed Marcus Wareing’s skills test easily, but did not ace the poached guinea fowl dish.

It was Freddie’s signature dish where he came into his own. He made panfried sea bass, with heavy and heady accompaniments such as parsnip puree, fondant potato and a red wine jus.

Gregg Wallace said: “It’s just wonderful, what can I say?” Marcus added: “You’ve come in here and done exactly what we wanted you to do.”

Does Freddie have a girlfriend?

Yes! For all those hoping Freddie might be single, he’s unfortunately taken.

His Instagram bio has the name “Jade Beacroft” next to a blue heart, so we think that might be the lady who has captured Freddie’s heart.

He first posted a photo of Jade back in April 2017, so the couple have been together for at least two and a half years. But it looks like they were much more serious before then.

Follow Freddie on social media

If you want to keep up to date with the latest on Freddie, his relationship and, of course, his delicious food then you’ll need to follow him on Instagram!

He has just 205 followers after the first episode broadcast, but we’re sure this number will grow as the competition continues.

Check out Freddie on Instagram @chef_freddie11.

You can also find him on Twitter under the username @Freddie_innes.

