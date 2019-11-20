University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

MasterChef: The Professionals series 12 is now midway through its preliminary rounds and already this season looks like there are some stellar chefs to compete with.

Episode 8 (Wednesday, November 20th) saw three more chefs head towards the knockouts: Arbinder, Sam and Stu.

Fans are already impressed with Stu and are expecting big things in the next round. So, who is Stu? Where is he a chef and what can we expect from him on MasterChef: The Professionals?

Meet Stu from MasterChef

Stuart “Stu” Deeley is 27-year-old from Birmingham. He is currently the head chef of fine dining restaurant, The Wilderness in Birmingham.

Stu first studied Halesowen College Stuart went on to Simpsons Restaurant as one of his first serious jobs in the industry.

In his first MasterChef appearance, Stu said:

I started off working in pubs and hotels, learning the ropes. I contacted a Michelin star restaurant in Birmingham [Simpsons], I ended up working there for three years and that was almost a finishing school for me.

He currently lives in Birmingham with his partner, Natasha and their son, Jack.

The Wilderness in Birmingham

The Wilderness is the restaurant creation of chef Alex Claridge, who is infamous for snapping at his diners. Alex got into hot water last year as he called TripAdvisor reviewers of The Wilderness, “b******s.”

But that is not what The Wilderness is predominantly known for.

The restaurant is theatrical in quality and has served an interesting menu over the years. It even featured ants at one point, back in 2016!

It is unconfirmed when Stu became head chef of The Wilderness but he has definitely been in the role throughout 2019.

Does Stu have social media?

Yes!

If you were a fan of Stu’s on MasterChef: The Professionals and want to know more about him, then you have to check him out on Instagram. Not only does he share all the best pics of his delicious looking cookery but he posts adorable pictures of Natasha and Jack.

Follow Stu on Instagram @stuartdee91.

He also has a Twitter account which he regularly uses, which you can check out here.

