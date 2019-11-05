University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

MasterChef: The Professionals is back on the BBC from Tuesday, November 5th.

The celebrated cookery competition sees the best Britain has to offer pitted against one another. It’s a clash of the titans, as some of the nation’s brightest young chefs go head-to-head in one of the toughest cooking contests on TV.

So, with the 48 chefs ready to battle it out every heat, who are the judges calling the shots on MasterChef: The Professionals 2019?

Here’s everything you need to know about this season’s judges!

Meet the judges

Every episode will see MasterChef regular judge Gregg Wallace joined by two renowned chefs, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

Marcus Wareing is a 49-year-old chef, restauranteur and TV presenter originally from Southport, Lancashire.

He worked closely with Gordon Ramsay as he was starting out, before departing to pursue his own culinary ambitions. Marcus’ main restaurant – which is also regarded as one of the best in Britain – is self-titled Marcus. It holds one Michelin star.

Monica Galetti

Monica is a New Zealand chef who was born in Samoa in 1975. She knew she wanted to be a chef from a young age and began her career in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Wanting to explore the world, Monica applied all around for jobs, before she landed one at La Gavroche working under Michel Roux Jr.

Monica worked her way up through the ranks at La Gavroche and eventually became the senior sous-chef. She held this position until 2015 and was the first woman to hold that rank there.

She now owns a restaurant called Mere with her husband, La Gavroche’s sommelier, David Galetti. Follow her on Instagram @galletigram.

The critics

Some of our favourite critics are returning to the 2019 series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

This includes the likes of tough-to-please Jay Rayner, Grace Dent and William Sitwell.

Also joining them will be Tom Parker-Bowles, Amol Rajan, Tracey Macleod and Jimi Famurewa.

The critics, along with guest chefs who have yet to be revealed, will join the three main presenters throughout the series to help judge.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS WEEKNIGHTS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE