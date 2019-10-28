University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

MasterChef is one of the BBC’s most beloved cooking competitions and now that there are three editions of the series – regular, celebrity and professional – there’s enough cookery content to fill the TV schedule all year round!

As Celebrity MasterChef drew to a close on Friday, October 11th, it wasn’t long until fans started questioning when the next edition would role along.

So, ask and you shall receive! Here’s everything you need to know about MasterChef: The Professionals, from its imminent start date to what to expect!

When does MasterChef: The Professionals start?

The twelfth series of MasterChef: The Professionals kicks off on Tuesday, November 5th at 8 pm.

This is its usual evening spot on BBC Two and it will air pretty regularly for the weeks after that.

How to watch

As always, the episode format will alternate by heat.

The first heats will air from Tuesdays to Thursdays, with the second heats airing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will remain in this format until the finale. No date has been set for the final episode yet, but it should conclude around the third week of December 2019.

All episodes will be available to exclusively watch on the BBC iPlayer after they have broadcast.

Who will be on MasterChef: The Professionals?

As of yet, the BBC has not released a contestants list for this year’s pro edition of MasterChef.

There will be six chefs in each preliminary heat, so there are plenty of pros lined up for this series!

As always, Gregg Wallace will return to the show, along with Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing who will be doing the judging.

We will update this information with any new information about the contestants as it is released.

Where is the series 11 winner now?

Last series saw Laurence Henry take home the crown.

Since winning MasterChef: The Professionals, 26-year-old Laurence is one the cusp of greatness. He is just about the open his own restaurant in Nottingham, proving it to be one of the great new foodie destinations!

Nottinghamshire Live reported that Laurence turned down offers in London and instead was planning to open a bar and restaurant serving “an affordable fine dining tasting menu showcasing Nottingham produce with influences from his travels to South East Asia, Mexico, Barcelona and France.”

Here’s hoping that the 2019 contestants can have as much success as Laurence!

