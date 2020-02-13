University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you feel like you’ve been deprived of MasterChef content for too long, when the professional series concluded back in… then we have some good news for you: MasterChef is back this February!

Although there are an abundance of cooking shows on our screens now, MasterChef has retained its place at the top of the pyramid.

Not only has the show churned out well-respected chefs and food writers but it’s the place where the industry comes to look for the most innovative, freshest talent.

So, when does the new series of MasterChef kick off? Find out about the confirmed air date and more about the 2020 series here.

MasterChef 2020 air date

The start date for MasterChef series 16’s broadcast schedule has finally been confirmed!

It will kick off on Monday, February 24th with the first episode. There will be episodes on the Wednesday and Friday following.

However, there is a change for series 16 as it now will take the Monday night Primetime slot. Instead of airing at its usual 8 pm slot, MasterChef will air at 9 pm.

It will air at 9 pm for every episode. That’s prime TV schedule real estate!

How many episodes will there be in MasterChef 2020?

This season will follow the same format as last. There will be 24 episodes in the whole season.

As the preliminary rounds feature three episodes a week, followed by Knockouts and then the final heats, we can expect the same schedule as 2019.

That means the preliminary rounds will end by episode 12 (Friday, March 20th).

The final 16 will then come together for the first time in the following episode.

How to watch MasterChef UK 2020

Each episode will air on BBC One.

Then, after broadcast, they will be available to catch up with on the BBC iPlayer.

Be sure to follow the Twitter account for the latest on series 16, the presenters, and of course the budding chefs. As of yet there has been no cast announcement.

