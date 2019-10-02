University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

It’s not surprising that you’d see a star-studded line-up on Celebrity MasterChef. But now, even more celebs are heading to the kitchen as the Beeb have roped in some culinary superstars to help with judging.

One of the nation’s most celebrated and beloved chefs and food writers’ recipes is appearing on Celebrity MasterChef for the first time this week.

Yotam Ottolenghi is joining the celeb chefs in episode 14 (Friday, October 4th) as they try to recreate some of his most famous dishes. But will the celebs manage to live up to his standards?

Here are some of Ottolenghi’s most celebrated dishes.

Who is Yotam Ottolenghi?

If you’ve never come across Yotam Ottolenghi before, then here’s everything you need to know about the world-renowned chef…

Yotam is a 50-year-old English-Israeli chef who has been working in the industry since the late ’90s when he moved to London. He started as a pastry chef at Baker and Spice, where he met his long-standing friend and collaborator, Sami Tamimi. Both men grew up in Jerusalem, Israel and spoke Hebrew.

In 2002, Sami and Yotam founded their first ‘Ottolenghi’ deli – of which there are now six – in Notting Hill. They expanded across London, even opening a sit-down restaurant.

Yotam Ottolenghi predominantly cooks Middle Eastern cuisine and vegetarian dishes.

He has been writing a weekly column for The Guardian since 2006 and has published seven cookbooks since 2008.

Yotam’s best dishes

Over the years, Yotam Ottolenghi has cooked everything from sweet treats to savoury mains. And the celebrities on Celebrity MasterChef will be set a variety of his signature recipes.

Here are some of our favourites, plus how to make them at home!

Rolled pavlova with peaches and blackberries

This one was up for recreation in the MasterChef kitchen, but a pavlova is no easy feat!

Mastering the roll of the meringue and balancing the delicate fruit toppings is

Find out how to make his perfect pud from his column in The Guardian here.

Sea bass and turmeric potatoes in rasam broth

Another of the special Ottolenghi dishes the celebs recreated in the MasterChef kitchen was Yotam’s delicious fishy broth with spicy potatoes.

Any fish from sea bass to rainbow trout can be substituted in this delicious dish.

The full recipe can be found on the Ottolenghi website.

Perfect potatoes

If Yotam Ottolenghi can do one thing, it’s elevate the ordinary.

In his column from Saturday, September 21st he focussed on all things potato-based.

From gratins to spicy potatoes with chutney, Yotam showed how to turn a simple thing into a beautiful thing. Follow his Instagram @ottolenghi to see his latest potato recipes which will have your mouth watering!

