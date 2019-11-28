University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

MasterChef: The Professionals is about to hit the ground running, as the preliminary heats come to their conclusion on Thursday, November 28th. Next, the chefs will be competing in the knockouts, to find the best of the best.

One of the stand-out contestants from episode 12 (Thursday, November 28th) was Steve Wilson who nailed each round he competed in.

So, who is Steve Wilson?

Here’s everything you need to know about the MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 contestant, from his culinary background to Instagram and more!

Who is Steve from MasterChef: The Professionals?

Steve is a 29-year-old head chef living and working in London.

Undoubtedly one of the contestants with the most impressive working history, Steve explains on the show that he started out as a waiter and quickly found himself working to a high level in the kitchen.

Steve moved to the south of France to be classically trained and then worked in a 1 Michelin star restaurant in Provence.

Bringing his newly acquired skills back to the UK, it wasn’t long before Steve secured a job in some of the nation’s best restaurants.

Waheeeeey! They’ve found a chef who can chef! Good on yer Steve. Saved the episode. #MasterChefUK #mastercheftheprofessionals pic.twitter.com/Tre2xngH1K — ThereAintNoSanityClause (@_abnrml_) November 27, 2019

Where has Steve worked?

In his first episode of MasterChef: The Professionals (Wednesday, November 27th), Steve explains that he was head chef at the age of 23. From Steve’s LinkedIn, we found out that this restaurant was the Forest Restaurant & Bar in Selfridges.

Next, Steve landed another head chef role, this time at HIX Oyster & Chop House, one of renowned chef Mark Hix’s restaurants. Steve worked there from April 2017.

In June 2018, Steve moved to The Coach & Horses in Leyton.

However, most recently Steve has become the head chef at the Main Barn of the elite Soho Farmhouse. Steve has been in this role from April 2019.

Does Steve have Instagram?

Yes! We found Steve on Instagram @chefstevenwilson.

Steve already has over 1,000 followers on Insta with who he shares his delicious looking dishes. Definitely don’t scroll while hungry!

From his Instagram, we also found out that Steve has a girlfriend called Natasha, who he has shared adorable snaps of.

