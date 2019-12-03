University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 is now well underway with the Knockouts kicking off on Tuesday, December 3rd – now this is where it starts getting heated!

Just twelve contestants have reached the Knockouts from an initial forty-eight, through four weeks of stiff competition.

One of the chefs taking on Knockouts week is James Coe.

So, who is James? Here’s everything you need to know about the MasterChef contestant, from his culinary background to his Roux Scholarship finals appearance.

Who is James?

James Coe is a 31-year-old chef from London. He works as a Hospitality Sous Chef as a prestigious city law firm. James works for catering and hospitality company Vacherin.

He got his start in the industry training at Westminster Kingsway College, London where he completed a professional chef diploma. Afterwards, James had the opportunity to work at some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants. This included the two Michelin starred restaurants, Le Gavroche and Petrus.

Following his stints in the Michelin starred kitchens, James went to work at the 5-star Grove Hotel in Watford, cooking in the 3 AA rosette kitchen.

Roux Scholarship semi-finalist

Knockout contestant Olivia Burt should watch out, as she’s not the only Roux Scholarship approved chef competing on MasterChef: The Professionals this year.

James also was a regional finalist for London back in 2017!

James was working at Harbour & Jones (Ashurst) in London when he earned his place in the Roux Scholarship regional finals.

Follow chef James on social media

If you’re a fan of James’ work on MasterChef and want to know more about the chef, then be sure to check him out on Instagram.

He posts loads of snaps of his creative cookery and all of his best dishes.

Check him out on Insta @jamescoe10. As of November 2019, James has just over 450 followers.

You can also follow James on Twitter here.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS WEEKNIGHTS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK