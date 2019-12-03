University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The MasterChef: The Professionals knockouts are finally here!

After four weeks of intense competition, judges Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti have finally whittled down to just twelve contestants. The knockouts kick off on Tuesday, December 3rd and will continue throughout the week.

One of the stand-out chefs in the preliminary heats was undoubtedly Andrew Durham. He wowed both the judges and the critics with his dishes and is looking like one of the most confident chefs going into the knockouts.

So, who is Andrew? Here’s everything you need to know about the MasterChef contestant!

Who is Andrew?

Andrew Durham is a 33-year-old chef originally from Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire. He currently is based at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall where he works as the head chef on board.

Ten years ago, Andrew trained to be a chef at HMS Raleigh. He’s come full circle! Speaking to the Plymouth Herald, Andrew said about his training that he “walked through these doors with no experience of being a chef and knowing nothing about cooking.”

It’s no surprise that Andrew ended up working for the Navy, as his parents were both in the military.

Over the years, Andrew has lived in Scotland, Wales and Germany, picking up influences where he went.

Catering for the royals

In his first MasterChef appearance, Andrew Durham recounted that he had previously cooked for some high-profile customers. Andrew had catered for the royals!

While Andrew was working on the HMS Bulwark, they commemorated the centennial of the Gallipoli campaign. And Prince Charles and Prince Harry were in attendance!

Andrew said of the royal occasion: “I personally cooked all their meals for them during the duration of their stay.”

Meet Andrew on Instagram

Already Andrew has one of the biggest followings on Instagram – he has over 4,000 followers!

Unsurprisingly, Andrew’s Instagram is filled with snaps of his delicious looking food. He also posts about his MasterChef progress and the dishes he has made for the show, such as the torched langoustine which wowed the critics.

You can follow Andrew @chef_andrewdurham.

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS WEEKNIGHTS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK