Meet Olivia from MasterChef: The Professionals - she's a Roux Scholarship finalist!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

We’re only three episodes into MasterChef: The Professionals series 12, but already fans have noted the stand-out contestants and have predictions on who will make it to the final.

Young chef Olivia Burt is one of the ones to watch.

We could tell Olivia was going to impress from the get-go, as judge Monica Galetti said “you go girl” during her skills test. Now that’s making a good first impression!

So, with MasterChef fans already predicting Olivia’s success on this series, we thought it time to get to know the bright young chef better.

Meet MasterChef’s Olivia

Olivia Catherine Burt is a 24-year-old chef originally from Worcestershire but now living and working in London.

Olivia started working in food industry five years ago. This was after she had completed her cookery education at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and then Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork.

She started out as a private chef, working in ski chalets, before moving to fine-dining restaurants. Working with some of the greats such as Joël Robuchon and Simon Rogan, it’s no surprise Olivia is a shoe-in to win with all her experience.

For the past three years that Olivia has been living in London, she has worked at five-star hotel Claridge’s. She is their sous chef.

#mastercheftheprofessionals Olivia is going to be in the finale…. — melmickeyjay (@lemanie33) November 7, 2019

Roux Scholarship finalist

This has been a big year for Olivia. Not only has she signed up to MasterChef: The Professionals but she also made it as a Roux Scholarship finalist.

Olivia was the first woman to make it to the finals since Sabrina Gidda in 2015.

This is not the only major achievement of Olivia’s, as in 2017 she won the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ annual award.

Here’s hoping she can add ‘MasterChef: The Professionals winner’ to that list!

Does Olivia have Instagram?

Unfortunately not.

Olivia has neither Instagram nor Twitter. This means the only place to keep up to date with Olivia is on MasterChef!

WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS FROM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO