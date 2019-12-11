University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After over a month of tough competition, the MasterChef: The Professionals final is now within sight!

This season of MasterChef has been one of the hardest to call in years and at this point it’s anyone’s game.

The top eight chefs – whittled down from the original forty-eight – took on the semi-finals in episode 16 (Tuesday, December 10th). But only six could proceed to the next round of semi-finals.

So, who are the MasterChef: The Professionals semi-finalists for the 2019 series? Get to know all of the eight chefs here!

Exose

Despite Exose’s age – he is the youngest in the competition – he is definitely the frontrunner, having impressed with every single dish he’s turned out.

Exose is a 22-year-old chef who currently holds the role of a Chef de Partie in fine dining restaurant, James Martin, in his hometown of Manchester.

Exose can be found on Instagram @chef_exose where his follower count has trebled since appearing on the show.

Stu

Stu Deeley is 27-year-old from Birmingham. He is currently the head chef of fine dining restaurant, The Wilderness in Birmingham.

Stu first studied Halesowen College Stuart went on to Simpsons Restaurant as one of his first proper jobs in the industry.

Follow Stu on Instagram @stuartdee91.

Andrew

Andrew Durham is a 33-year-old chef originally from Aylesbury, in Buckinghamshire. He currently is based at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall where he works as the head chef on board. And it’s no surprise that Andrew ended up working for the Navy, as his parents were both in the military!

Not only does Andrew take influences from his travels with the navy in his cookery, but his wife’s Thai heritage greatly inspires his flavours.

You can follow Andrew on Instagram @chef_andrewdurham.

Olivia

Olivia Burt is a 24-year-old chef originally from Worcestershire but now living and working in London at the five-star hotel Claridge’s. She is their sous chef.

Olivia started working in food industry five years ago. This was after she had completed her cookery education at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and then Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork.

Her follower count on Instagram has almost doubled since appearing on MasterChef. Follow her @cheflivburt.

Arbinder

Arbinder Dugal is a 35-year-old chef, originally from India but now living and working in England. He has been cooking for 15 years and said on MasterChef: “Currently I’m working for one of the biggest wedding catering companies which generally caters for Asian weddings.”

Using both Indian flavours with European – mainly French – techniques, Arbinder creates delicious, fusion food.

Arbinder is also on Instagram @arbinderdugal.

Yann

French-born Yann Florio is proving himself to be the dark horse of the MasterChef competition.

His experimental cookery style has continuously wowed the judges, but when Yann was tasked with a plant-based challenge in episode 16, his work really blew them away… it did help that he had previously been a vegan!

Yann is a 30-year-old private chef and drummer, who owns his own catering business in London. It is called Far Out Food Ltd and has been operating since 2017.

Back in November, Yann had just 340 followers on Instagram. Now he has over 1,000! Follow him @yann_florio.

Freddie – Eliminated episode 16

From his first appearance on the show, Freddie Innes looked like he could be one of the frontrunners. Although he consistently impressed the judges with his precise dishes, it was not enough to get him through to the next stage of semi-finals.

Freddie is a 25-year-old senior sous chef from Sussex.

He worked as a trainee commis at Ockenden Manor in West Sussex aged just 16. Earlier this year Freddie returned to Ockenden Manor as their senior sous chef.

Check out Freddie on Instagram @chef_freddie11.

Malin – Eliminated episode 16

Malin De Silva is a 36-year-old chef living and working in Pembrokeshire. Over the past nine years he has worked in the food industry, Malin has used influences from his Sri Lankan heritage and British cuisine to create his own signature style.

You can follow Malin on Instagram under the handle @chefmaldesilva.

