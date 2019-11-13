Meet Tom Lowe from MasterChef Professionals 2019 - "cabbage connoisseur!"

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s the second week of MasterChef: The Professionals series 12 on BBC Two, but already there are competitors who look ready to take it all the way to the final.

Episode 5 (Wednesday, November 13th) introduced viewers to young and determined chef Tom Lowe.

And Tom certainly knew how to make a fantastic first impression. His signature dish has been one of the best so far!

So, who is Tom? Let’s get to know the MasterChef contestant better here.

Meet MasterChef’s Tom

Tom is a 22-year-old senior sous chef originally from Rugby, Warwickshire.

He was working at a fine-dining pub restaurant in Loughborough when he signed up to MasterChef: The Professionals.

From Tom’s first appearance, fans could tell he was one to watch, as despite his young age, Tom had only worked in Michelin-starred or Rosette holding kitchens. Now that’s how to impress!

In episode 5, Tom said: “I think my style is quite quirky, just different but still natural and seasonal.”

Tom blows away the judges

The skills test wasn’t the smoothest ride for Tom, there were a few errors, but he wowed all three judges with his signature dish.

Tom’s cabbage dish was deemed the best of the heat.

Marcus said the dish was “appalling in its presentation but… absolutely outstanding. I think you’re a star.” Monica and Gregg gave equally glowing reviews.

Is Tom single?

No!

From Tom’s Facebook profile, we found that he has been in a long-term relationship with a girl named Abbie. Abbie is a body piercer who works at a tattoo parlour.

Does Tom have Instagram?

Unfortunately we could not find an Instagram account for Tom. However, we did find his Twitter!

Tom has already been Tweeting about his MasterChef appearance, so we’re sure he’ll keep his fans up to date with what he’s up to and more on Twitter.

Check out Tom @tomchef123.

