University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new season of Celebrity MasterChef is upon us, with twenty of the nation’s celeb darlings descending on Gregg Wallace and John Torode for what could be culinary magic or more kitchen nightmare.

The first episode kicked off on BBC One on Monday, September 2nd and saw the likes of Joey Essex and Dame Zandra Rhodes take on the challenge.

Although Joey may play the loveable fool in other shows, his charm wasn’t working here. And particularly not when he stepped foot in the professional kitchens of a swanky Indian restaurant in London! Safe to say Zandra was more well-received by the head chef…

So, where is the Indian restaurant where Joey and Zandra worked in the first heat of Celebrity MasterChef?

Where is the Indian restaurant in episode 1?

The restaurant Zandra and Joey take on for the lunchtime shift is Kahani, an Indian restaurant in the heart of Belgravia, just off of Sloane Square.

Kahani is the first solo venture of executive chef Peter Jones who had previously worked as head chef of the Michelin-starred Tamarind. Tamarind was the first Indian restaurant anywhere to obtain a Michelin star! Peter worked with Tamarind and then Tamarind Kitchen for over ten years.

Kahani opened at 1 Wilbraham Place back in September 2018 but has made a stellar reputation for itself in the year it has been open.

Currently, the restaurant has strong ratings between four and five stars.

VEGGIE DREAMS: Meat Free Meals: How to make Jamie Oliver’s vegetarian cottage pie!

Joey once he gets into the professional kitchen #CelebrityMasterChefpic.twitter.com/78CdNiDaFS — Reality TV Commentator (@1prettywhenicry) September 2, 2019

Splash the cash at Kahani

It’s Chelsea location should’ve been a signal from the outset that if you’re heading to Kahani, you’re going to be spending big.

The average price for a main course is around £23 with starters and small plates costing between £8 and £12.

And that’s not even starting on the wine list… there is a bottle of white wine which costs £520!

The best deal on the Kahani menu, if you’re keen to go but not willing to fork out a small fortune, is to go for the lunch and pre-theatre menu. There you can get two courses for £15 or three for £20.

SEE ALSO: Who is Mim Shaikh? Meet the Celebrity MasterChef star and BBC Radio DJ

How to book Kahani

If you’re enticed by either the prospect of going all out on a luxurious meal for a special – or not so special – occasion, or the idea of the à la carte menu has you jumping for joy then we’ve got how to book here.

You can either book a table direct through the Kahani website, or through booking sites such as Quandoo.

And if you can’t find space at the restaurant but find yourself in the local area, then Kahani is on Deliveroo! They have starters and mains, as well as side dishes available to deliver to your doorstep.

Follow Kahani on Instagram @kahanilondon for all the restaurant’s latest updates, menu changes and more.

TROUBLE AHEAD: Meet Singletown’s fiery couple Selin and Jeremiah on Instagram!

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF SERIES 14 MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS ON BBC ONE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE