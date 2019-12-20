University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

After nearly two months of the toughest competition the judges had ever seen, the MasterChef: The Professionals winner has finally been crowned.

Stuart Deeley was named this season’s winner, just about beating Exose and Olivia to the top spot.

But what does the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals actually get? Is there prize money?

What does the winner of MasterChef get?

Unlike most talent competitions such as The X Factor or Britain’s Got Talent, there is no large sum of money for the MasterChef winner. Neither the professionals nor the amateurs win prize money.

Instead, they win prestige from being crowned MasterChef, in the similar vein to the Great British Bake Off winner.

The Sun said: “The winner of the show gets to be awarded the prestigious title and a snazzy trophy for their troubles.”

Entering MasterChef is prize enough

Considering they get the opportunity to cook for the toughest critics, work under the best chefs in the country and have Michelin-starred Marcus Wareing to constantly give them feedback, the experience is prize enough.

Particularly in the finals when they get to travel abroad to one of the world’s top restaurants and cook under the chef’s guidance. This year took the finalists to Belcanto in Lisbon, Portugal.

The majority of chefs who enter MasterChef: The Professionals get once in a lifetime opportunities and majorly improve on their cookery skills – that’s better a prize than any sum of money!

MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 winner

Stuart “Stu” Deeley was the winner of this year’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

Stu is 27-year-old from Birmingham and is currently the head chef of fine dining restaurant, The Wilderness in his hometown.

Known for taking influences from the multiculturalism in Birmingham, Stu plays with spice and Asian flavours, incorporating them into his dishes in exciting new ways.

Stu is definitely a chef to keep an eye on, as he continuously impressed all of the chefs throughout his journey. Next step for Stu would be starting his own restaurant and we can’t wait to see what he’d cook up!

