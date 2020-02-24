University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

MasterChef is back for yet another series of laughter, ambition, and, of course, plenty of creative cooking.

The 2020 series will be the sixteenth to date and will see fan-favourites John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to the MasterChef kitchen to whittle down the best home cooks around the country.

It is following the same format as ever, however this season will see MasterChef upgraded from an 8 pm time slot to the Primetime 9 pm on BBC One.

But what else has changed? What about the kitchen where they film the series? Find out about where they film MasterChef 2020!

Where is MasterChef 2020 filmed?

Although unconfirmed, we’re pretty sure that the brand new series of MasterChef is being filmed in the same location as before. From the looks of the episodes, it is the same kitchen which was featured on the 2019 series last year.

This is at the 3 Mills Studios. The studio address is Three Mill Ln, London E3 3DU, in East London.

MasterChef has been filmed at 3 Mills Studio since 2014, according to The Sun. Previous filming locations for earlier series include the Ram Brewery in Wandsworth, City University’s Bastwick Street Halls of Residence, and the first-ever location for the 90s series was at The Maidstone Studios in Kent.

The current filming location used to be a distillery, but was remade as a film studio where the likes of Gordon Ramsey: Cookalong Live and Million Pound Drop Live have been filmed.

All about MasterChef 2020

This brand new series sees more budding chefs than ever descend upon the MasterChef kitchens, with 60 original competitors signed up to the competition.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be returning as the show’s presenters and judges.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation on who will be featured as guest judges or visiting chefs. We’re certain the usual bunch such as Jay Rayner, Grace Dent, Tom Parker Bowles and Amol Rajan will all be returning.

