Celebrity Masterchef is back for a fourteenth series and this time around, the BBC has managed to pull in its most star-studded lineup ever.

From reality royalty to the royally appointed, the Beeb have really covered all corners of celebrity here. Confirmed contestants this series range from Vicky Pattinson and Joey Essex to Greg Rutherford MBE.

Another of the contestants this year is the iconic fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, who definitely catches eyes with her bright bold looks!

Here’s everything you need to know about Zandra, from career bio to celebrity clients and what she has in store for the coming year.

Meet Zandra Rhodes

Zandra Rhodes was born on September 19th, 1940 in Chatham, Kent.

Fashion was a passion from a young age, as Zandra’s mother worked as a fitter in a Paris fashion house and also as a teacher at the Medway College of Art (now known as the University for the Creative Arts).

Zandra studied at Medway before she made the move to London to study at the Royal College of Art. This is where her career in the industry really took off, as she specialised in printed textile design and quickly became involved with making fabrics for garments.

In the late 1960s, she and fellow student Sylvia Ayton bought a clothing boutique called the Fulham Road Clothes Shop. Zandra created the fabrics and prints, while Sylvia created the items of clothing. They parted ways in 1969.

Zandra founded her own studio in Paddington after she separated from Sylvia and the rest is history!

For Zandra’s latest updates be sure to check her out on Instagram @zandra_rhodes_.

Dressing the stars

Throughout the 1970s, Zandra made a name for herself as one of the designers at the forefront of London fashion. So it wasn’t long before celebrities started wanting to wear Zandra’s designs and prints.

Zandra Rhodes has designed for everyone from Princess Diana and Elton John to Queen’s Freddie Mercury and Brian May!

She continues to be one of the most sought-after British designers and frequently collaborates with major brands such as Valentino, Topshop and MAC Cosmetics.

Her eponymous clothing line is to this day worn by royals and celebs the nation over.

Zandra’s work is so pivotal that she was awarded a CBE in 1997 and then made a Dame in 2014 at the Birthday Honours.

Zandra’s more recent works

One of Dame Zandra Rhodes’ greatest accomplishments was founding the Fashion and Textile Museum back in May 2003.

It has become one of London’s most beloved design museums and this year saw the extremely popular ‘Swinging London’ exhibition take centre stage.

The Fashion and Textile Museum will also celebrate Zandra’s 50th year in fashion this year with a retrospective exhibition titled Zandra Rhodes: 50 Years of Fabulous.

Zandra has been shifting into the world of design and will cement this move through her upcoming collaboration with IKEA. This collab will be released in 2021.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF SERIES 14 MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS ON BBC ONE

