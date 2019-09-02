University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There’s a new series of BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef kicking off on Monday, September 2nd and they have managed to pull in one of the most star-studded line up we’ve seen in years.

Reality stars such as Dr Alex George, Joey Essex and Vicky Pattinson are donning aprons and taking on the challenge, hoping to impress Masterchef legends, John and Gregg.

While most of the contestants this year will be incredibly well-known, there are some less familiar faces.

So, who is one of this year’s Celebrity Masterchef hopefuls, Mim Shaikh? Here’s the lowdown on Mim!

Who is Mim Shaikh?

Mim is a 28-year-old radio and TV presenter, actor and spoken word artist from Mitcham, south London.

Since 2016, Mim has worked on every flagship show on BBC 1Xtra and become one of their most popular radio DJs. Mim currently hosts the weekend Breakfast show on 1Xtra whilst also working on different shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Asian Network.

He became so popular so quickly as a radio DJ that he was awarded the 30 Under 30 award by the Radio Academy back in 2016, signalling that his career was about to take off.

Check out Mim on Twitter @MimShaikh_ or on Instagram @mim_shaikh.

Just picked up the 30u30 Award for my work in Broadcasting over the last year. Thank you @radioacademy #RADFEST16 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z6mpDIyqHs — Mim Shaikh ✨ (@MimShaikh_) September 26, 2016

Mim the YouTube star

Before his career in radio really took off, Mim was making vlogs, pranks and docu-style videos on YouTube where he has over 30,000 subscribers. Check out his YouTube channel here.

Since he has found fame, Mim has shifted his YouTube channel from pranking to more serious videos. He now uses his YouTube platform to share his spoken word poetry, all of which are very personal and hard-hitting in their subject matter.

One of his most popular poems, Letter To My Mother, was watched by the Royal Family who then asked Mim to get involved in their mental health campaign, Heads Together.

His most popular video, which has been viewed three million times, is his BAFTA-nominated short film, SHIA // SUNNI.

Getting real in documentaries

It was when Mim Shaikh released his BBC Three documentary, Finding Dad, that his name was really put on the map.

He won praise for sharing his incredibly personal journey for the cameras, as Mim hunted down his father who he had not seen since he was a child.

You can still watch Finding Dad on the BBC iPlayer here and see what went down on Mim’s journey of discovery and family secrets.

