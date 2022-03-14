











An age bracket meaning anyone over or under a certain age can’t audition for American Idol has left several viewers deflated. Their dreams of having a standing ovation from the judges has now been crushed…

During the March 13th episode, it was discovered that the show has an age cut-off. Unlike shows like The X Factor, where there is a category for the over-25s alone, you can’t audition if you don’t fit the requirements.

Of course, there is also America’s Got Talent and The Voice USA which have different rules, but it was a shocking moment when multiple fans who hoped to audition realised they fall outside the age bracket on American Idol.

Maximum age on American Idol

The maximum age limit to audition for American Idol is 29 years old. Contestants also need to be at least 15 years old, and if they are under 18, are required to bring a parent with them to the audition.

It is one of the strictest shows when it comes to their age window. The original age limit for American Idol auditions was 16 to 24 until the upper limit was raised to the age of 28 until 2021, to allow more people to take part.

The requirements have not been welcomed by fans, who believe producers should completely scrap the age window. This is despite the show widening its age window a lot wider since the talent show first aired on TV.

Fans react to show’s age limit

When the age cap of 29 years old was discovered, several American Idol viewers’ – and hopeful future auditionees – were totally in shock. Many hadn’t even realised there was an age cut-off for singers on the show.

One viewer said: “Not gonna lie, I forgot they had an age cut-off #AmericanIdol.”

Another wrote: “I’m not a judge, but for the life of me I can’t figure out their inconsistencies in putting some through and others not. It’s not always about age either. So confused. #AmericanIdol.”

As a result, some have chosen to audition for other shows. A passionate fan posted on Twitter:

@AmericanIdol needs not to have an aged limit! I would love to audition and I’m 51 years old and feel like I can do this!!!! Maybe @TheVoiceABSCBN is where it’s at.”

The ABC show changed requirements

American Idol‘s very first winner was Kelly Clarkson who is currently 39 years old and who was just 20 back then. The show’s requirements of being between 16 and 24 changed after its first three seasons, though.

The age window then allowed anyone up to the age of 28 audition, which has since changed to 29 in 2022. In 2010, the lower age limit was also changed to allow children from 15 years old and above show their talents.

Previous winners Taylor Hicks and David Cook were both between the extended age window of 24 to 28. Nick Fradiani won Season 14 at the age of 29 – who was 28 during the audition – and Trent Harmon won Season 15 at the age of 26!

