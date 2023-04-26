American Idol 2023’s Top 12 was officially announced during episode 14, so let’s get to know the singers – with pictures and their Instagram handles.

During American Idol season 21 episode, which aired on April 25, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan decided who would continue on in the completion and make it into the show’s Top 12.

Eight contestants were sent home, although Lionel said that everyone on stage was “number one,” and that they all “had careers” to come in future.

While some fan favorites made it through to the Top 12, the eight who were sent home will be sorely missed by viewers, judging by their tweets.

Some said that they were “confused” by the judges’ choices.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Colin Stough

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 18 years old

Job: HVAC Technician

Hometown: Amory, Mississippi

Instagram: @colinstough

Colin is a country singer who wants to put his hometown on the map.

The American Idol star hails from a small town but has huge talent which took him through to the show’s Top 12 in 2023.

Lucy Love

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 28 years old

Job: Full-time mother

Hometown: Holly Grove, Arkansas

Instagram: @iamlucylove

‘LL’ – not cool J – blew away the judges during her season 21 audition when she sang I Heard It Through The Grape Vine.

Speaking during her audition, Lucy said that she had a tough upbringing. She said music was her “safe heaven,” growing up.

Nutsa

Credit: American Idol YouTube channel/American Idol

Age: 26 years old

Job: Singer

Hometown: Tbilisi, Georgia, Eastern Europe

Instagram: @nutsabuza

Nutsa Buzaladze wasn’t short of energy during her American Idol season 21 audition.

She is a theatre singer who lives and works in Dubai who always dreamt of taking part in the USA talent show.

Haven Madison

Credit: American Idol YouTube channel

Age: 16 years old

Job: Student

Hometown: Clarksville, Tennessee

Instagram: @havenmadisonsings

Bursting onto the scene with an incredible voice at just 16 years old is Haven Madison.

She grew up on tour buses as her dad is the lead singer of a Christian rock band.

Haven performed her own original song, Fifteen, during her American Idol audition and impressed the judges including Katy Perry with her songwriting skills.

Iam Tongi

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 18 years old

Job: Student

Hometown: Kahuku, Hawaii

Instagram: @wtongi

Speaking during his audition, Iam Tongi explained that his father had passed away a couple of months back. His father inspired his love for music.

Iam performed Monsters by James Blunt and dedicated the song to his late dad. He also sang Lionel Richie‘s Stuck On You during the competition.

Marybeth Byrd

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 21 years old

Job: Radio host

Hometown: Aromel, Arkansas

Instagram: @marybethbyrdmusic

Aiming to be the next country singing superstar, Marybeth Byrd performed If It Hadn’t Been For Love by the Steeldrivers during her audition.

She writes on her Instagram page that she’s a lover of “Jesus, music, her dog, coffee and buffalo chicken pizza.”

Megan Danielle

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 20 years old

Job: Waitress

Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia

Instagram: @megandaniellemusic

Megan Danielle is a Christian singer. Her grandfather was one of her “biggest fans,” however he sadly passed away around a year before she appeared on American Idol.

She was previously in a band in her late teenage years and performed in bars.

Oliver Steele

Credit: American Idol YouTube channel

Age: 25 years old

Job: Singer/songwriter

Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennesee

Instagram: @oliversteelemusic

Oliver Steele was inspired by his father to get into music.

Speaking during his American Idol audition, Oliver said that his father was a Blues guitar player and singer/songwriter.

Oliver’s father sadly suffered a stroke. He joined his son during his audition and Oliver’s performance brought the judges to tears.

Wé Ani

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 23 years old

Job: Performer

Hometown: Harlem, New York

Instagram: @we_ani

Opting to sing Anyone by Demi Lovato during her audition, Wé Ani had the judges in shock with her incredible singing voice.

Wé’s no stranger to talent shows as she previously appeared on the Voice in her younger years.

Zachariah Smith

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 19 years old

Job: Grill cook

Hometown: Amory, Missippi

Instagram: @realzachariahsmith

During his American Idol audition, Zachariah Smith had the judges dancing in their seats.

Bringing the energy from the very beginning, the Nashville auditionee was encouraged to quit his grill job by Katy and Luke.

Warren Peay

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 24 years old

Job: Appliance repair technician

Hometown: Bamberg, South Carolina

Instagram: @warrenpeay

Following Warren Peay’s American Idol audition, he was dubbed by judge Luke Bryan as a “Christian Chris Stapleton.”

He made the show’s Top 12 in 2023 and continued to impress with his performances. He sang 3 Doors Down’s It’s Not My Time during episode 14.

Tyson Venegas

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Age: 17 years old

Job: Student

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

Instagram: @tysonvenegas

At just 17 years old, Tyson Venegas impressed the judges with his version of New York State of Mind during his audition. He sang as well as performing on the piano.

Tyson was the first singer to receive a Platinum Ticket on American Idol season 21.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC SUNDAYS AT 8/7C