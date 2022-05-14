











It’s almost upon us, in just a few short days RuPual’s Drag Race All Stars 7 will be hitting our screens, so it’s time to meet the cast.

Drag Race is back on May 20 – and, this time, it’s winners only as they battle it out to be named Queen of Queens and win $200,000. This year the divas battling it out are: Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity The Tuck, and Yvie Oddly.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Some fans out there may already be super familiar with these winners, but if you’re not (why not?) don’t worry, we have you covered.

Jaida Essence Hall

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Jadia is the winner of season 12 and when she said the “Essence” comes from when her boyfriend said she was “the essence of beauty” you know he was right. In season 12 she came up with some amazing lines like ‘This is not RuPaul’s Excuse Race!’ and ‘For me, drag is exuding, like, feminine energy’ – with this in mind you know she’s ready for some crackers in All Stars.

Jinkx Monsoon

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Jinkx is a true OG of the competition and the winner of season 5. Jinkx is so much more than a Queen of drag, she also has an amazing music career under her belt and even appeared on the popular cartoon Steven Universe as a voice actor for the character, Emerald. After she won in season 5, the musical duo she’s part of, The Vaudevillians, were booked for the Laurie Beechman Theater on Broadway in New York City. There’s literally nothing stopping her.

Monét X Change

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Monét first competed in season 10 and although she didn’t win, Monét placed sixth, she was named ‘Miss Congeniality’. Monét then returned for All Stars season 4 and, obviously, was crowned the winner. Monét has an amazing presence, which is obvious from some of her quotes even when she was a novice in the competition as she entered saying: “Oh, don’t mind me. I’m just here to sweep up the competition girl.”

Raja

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

As the winner of season 3 Raja is a true OG and veteran of the show. But drag hasn’t been her whole life, Raja originally went to university and studied art for two years before deciding to pursue a career in make up and drag. Then, in 2005 she became the head artist on Tyra Banks’ reality show America’s Next Top Model, where she worked on the show from Cycles 4 through 12. Her clientele has included several celebrities such as Pamela Anderson, Dita Von Teese, Paulina Porizkova, Iman, Twiggy, and Iggy Azalea.

Shea Couleé

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Shea first starred on season 9 of Drag Race where she placed joint third alongside her current All Stars competitor Trinity The Tuck. Shea then returned and won All Stars season 5. Alongside Drag Race she she also hosts Wanna Be On Top? a podcast where guests join her to discuss episodes of America’s Next Top Model. Shea also has three drag daughters following in her footsteps: Kenzie Couleé, Bambi Banks-Couleé & Khloe Couleé. They all represent the drag house, Mansion Couleé.

The Vivienne

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

The Vivienne was the first winner, ever, of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – this babe is out there doing it for the Brits. She picked her name due to her love for fashion designer Vivienne Westwood – whose brand she wore so much people just started calling her ‘Vivienne’ when she moved to Liverpool. One thing fans are probably hoping she brings back is her Donald Trump impression which got serious laughs.

Trinity The Tuck

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Trinity first appeared on Drag Race for season 9 and as she tied with Shea we can only assume there’s going to be a friendly rivalry there. Trinity went on to win All Stars 4 where she won alongside Monét – again, we can only assume she’ll be battling it out to get the crown all on her own this season.

Yvie Oddly

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

Not only is Yvie the winner of Drag Race season 11, she’s a fashion designer, performer, rapper, and recording artist. After her win Yvie returned in the first episode of All Stars 5 as a “Lip-Sync Assassin”, to lip-sync against India Ferrah representing the safe queens’ elimination choice. Yvie won the lip-sync and revealed the group chose to eliminate Derrick Barry. After all that Yvie is one to watch this season.

When is All Stars airing?

Drag Race All Stars season 7 will air exclusively in the UK on Friday, May 20, where fans will be treated to two brand new episodes, as well as new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Untucked.