Meet the new ‘Baby’ as Cat Cora bags the win on The Real Dirty Dancing











Cat Cora and her dancing partner Corbin Bleu bagged the crown on the new talent show The Real Dirty Dancing and fans have definitely approved of the couples ‘well-deserved’ win.

The chef and her former high school musical star partner killed it throughout the entire show and proved to audiences that they were the modern-day Baby and Johnny.

Now fans want to know more about the newly crowned dancing queen, we have details on Cat Cora and her recent win.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Hi Corbin i am so proud of you and cat cora as the winners of the real dirty dancing Jessica pic.twitter.com/imipSPxRay — Jessica Svensson (@Jessica29179384) February 23, 2022

Meet the new Baby, Cat Cora

Cat Cora – full name Catherine Ann Cora – is a 54-year-old professional chef born on the 3rd of April 1967 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Not only is she a chef, she has since branched out and is now known also as an author, editor, restauranteur, TV host and personality, actress, philanthropist and health expert.

Since her platform has grown she has used it for some great causes. Cat is the president and founder of Chefs For Humanity which organisation for those in need that was founded after the 2004 tsunami. Cat also founded Little Kitchen Academy which is a Montessori style culinary school for young aspiring chefs.

Cat is the author of three published cookbooks one of which is a children’s cookbook and two are adult. All three books have sold well and have become very successful.

To add to her long list of business ventures, Cat can now call herself the brand new Baby and add the winner of The Real Dirty Dancing to her CV.

Cat is the first winner of The Real Dirty Dancing

When fans found out that Cat and Corbin were the winners of The Real Dirty Dancing they were over the moon and believe the win was ‘well deserved’.

The couple had worked extremely hard throughout the series and Cat and Corbin’s electric chemistry and perfect synchronization are what bagged them the win.

The finale episode had the couple dance one final dance which was against former The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson Reyes.

They both had to perform the iconic Dirty Dancing lift to Time of My Life, both couples were great but Cat and Cora were slightly better and deservingly secured the win.

How Cat became a chef

Before becoming a chef, Cora went to university for something completely different, she earned her Bachelors of Science in Exercise Physiology and Biology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Cora then decided to enrol at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Here is where she found her calling and she trained to become a chef at the Institute for three years.

Not long after Cora started her own charity and began to partner with various corporations including Macy’s – where she then opened Cat Cora’s Que which was a restaurant in Mesa, California.

