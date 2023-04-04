Mom-of-three Sara Beth Leibe quit American Idol after making it through a super-awkward first audition.

American Idol contestant Sara Beth first appeared on the show during the third round of auditions. After proceeding through to Hollywood Week, she surprisingly quit.

‘Mom shaming’ is trending online as the 25-year-old departs from season 21. So, let’s take a look at what Katy Perry said to Sara Beth.

Why did Sara Beth choose to leave the competition in Hollywood Week?

Credit: American Idol YouTube channel/ American Idol

Was Sara Beth ‘mom-shamed’?

Roseville, California native Sara Beth first appeared on American Idol during season 21.

She gave the judges renditions of an Amy Winehouse song and Elton John’s Bennie and the Jets.

While Sara’s performances got her through to Hollywood Week, it was Katy Perry’s comments that caught viewers’ attention during the March 2023 episode.

All three judges couldn’t believe that Sara was just 25 years old and a mother of three kids.

After explaining that she had three children, Katy Perry stood up and pretended to faint during Sara’s audition.

Sara Beth said: “If Katy lays on the table I think I’m going to pass out.”

Katy replied: “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

Katy also appeared to call Sara Beth “Freaky Friday” during her audition.

The Firework singer said: “Why don’t you freak us out, Freaky Friday?” Perry invited Sara to begin singing her first audition song.

The mom quits American Idol

American Idol’s Hollywood solos kicked off on April 3.

Sara Beth met with former American Idol winner Clay Aiken who gave her some confidence tips before her performance.

Sara went out on stage and sang for the judges.

The mom of three then revealed that it would be her last performance on the show.

Sara Beth Liebe sings Roxanne on American Idol

During American Idol season 21 episode 7, Sara Beth Liebe sang Roxanne by The Police.

She received a positive response from the judges but shocked them with the news that she was quitting.

Sara Beth said: “This opportunity is really rad but this is actually going to be my last performance because my heart’s at home so I’m gonna get home to my babies, they kinda need me…thankyou.”

Lionel Richie responded: “What just happened? Is she gonna leave?”

Fellow judge Katy said: “No, we’re gonna figure this out.”

Speaking of her Hollywood Week performance, Sara Beth said it “went a lot better” than she thought it would, but that she was going to “head home.”

American Idol judge Luke Bryan also agreed that it would be a “mistake” for Sara Beth to leave the show.

Speaking to a member of staff backstage, Sara Beth said: “I feel like I’m not going to win the show anyway, so I might as well go home.”

On April 3, the singer took to Instagram to share a snap of herself on American Idol and captioned: “What a wild year. Ready to make some music about it.”

