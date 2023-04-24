Following HunterGirl and Noah Thompson’s beautiful performance on American Idol, fans are curious to know more about who his girlfriend is.

Noah Thompson and HunterGirl performed One Day Tonight during American Idol season 21 episode 14.

The country singers blew away the audience with their duet. They both rose to fame during the show’s twentieth season.

So, let’s find out more about their performance and what they’ve said in relation to their love lives.

Noah won American Idol

Throwing it back to American Idol season 20 and Noah Thompson was crowned the show’s winner in 2022.

When he auditioned for the show he was 19 and worked in construction.

Noah, HunterGirl, and Leah Marlene all made it to the season 20 final.

One Day Tonight is Noah’s original song. He sang the country single when he won the show back in 2022 as well as Bruce Springsteen I’m On Fire.

HunterGirl and Noah collaborated on One Day Tonight to create their duet version and they also toured together after season 22.

Noah Thompson’s girlfriend

American Idol season 22 winner Noah is a father-of-one.

He and Angel Nicole Dixon share a child together named Walker Lee Thompson.

Walker is around two years old and often features on his parents’ Instagram pages.

Although Noah has been surrounded by split rumors since appearing on American Idol, those claims are baseless as he and Angel haven’t spoken publicly of a split.

Rumors swirl around Noah and HunterGirl

As HunterGirl and Noah performed their One Day Tonight duet on American Idol in 2023, fans have sent dating rumors swirling again.

One person tweeted: “Maybe I’m just crazy but I feel like HunterGirl and Noah are like dating maybe.”

Taste Of Country reported in 2022 that the two country singers are great friends. However, Noah confirmed that he and HunterGirl are not in a romantic relationship.

He said: “I love Hunter to death. But we are not together, by no means.”

While some American Idol fans speculate about HunterGirl and Noah’s dating lives, others were just in awe of their performance on the ABC show.

One fan commented: “You guys killed the stage love you.”

