Nutsa Buzaladze had American Idol viewers in awe of her talent during the February 26 episode.

After giving her best rendition of a Moulin Rouge! classic, she went on to show she’s a singer with more depth with her second song.

The ABC show’s auditions rounds are in full swing in 2023 and Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have their work cut out when it comes to deciding who goes home and who is making it to Hollywood.

When Nutsa approached the audition doors on American Idol she told Ryan Seacrest that she felt like she was “in a dream” and said that the experience was “crazy.”

Who is Nutsa Buzaladze?

Nutsa Buzaladze is a 26-year-old singer who hails from Georgia.

She lives and works in Dubai where she sings in the theatre.

Nutsa said she had always dreamt of appearing on American Idol.

She flew 17 hours to the USA for her audition but said that it was “worth it.”

Nutsa can be found on Instagram at @nutsabuza with 355k followers. She also has 14k likes on her Facebook page.

Nutsa Buzaladze’s American Idol audition

After introducing herself on American Idol, she gave the judges a performance of Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and P!nk.

Nutsa’s Lady Marmalade performance received a standing ovation from Katy Perry. However, the Firework singer did say that she thought Nutsa turned it up “too hot.”

American Idol judge Lionel Richie said that Nutsa “brought it to the table.”

Katy then asked Nutsa to perform a second song. She opted for Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love Of All.

According to Katy, Nutsa’s performance had “some beautiful moments,” and Lionel said that she “nailed it.”

American Idol fans love Nutsa

After the judges were doubly impressed by Nutsa after her second song, fans also expressed their thoughts on the singer via Twitter.

Many tweeted that they couldn’t believe Nutsa’s talent and that they think she has a lot of “potential.”

More said: “I like nutsa from Georgia!!!!!”

Another American Idol fan wrote: “Nutsa lost that accent and started with some power and attitude. Such a gorgeous woman, and she brought the sass and the vocals. I was shocked!! Sang!!!!!!!!”

Nutsa got three “yeses” from the judges and glides through to Hollywood where her American Idol journey will continue.

The singer appeared to be a natural on stage and it’s no wonder as she’s previously appeared on other talent shows including All Together now, per her YouTube channel, and New Wave in 2014 say her Twitter fans. She almost represented her country in the Eurovision Song Contest, too.

