









Dancing With The Stars is back on our screens with more ballroom antics than before, having found a new home on Disney+ over its usual network ABC. Returning to the stage is Pasha Pashkov, one of the professional dancers who has become a series regular over the past few years.

Pasha made his season debut back in season 28 (2019) when he was partnered with Kate Flannery. Placing 7th overall, Pasha is hoping for more success this season with his new partner, Teresa Giudice. Teresa is best known as the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While Pasha Pashkov might not be as experienced on the show as other professionals such as Louis van Amstel, he has plenty of experience dancing in the professional world. In fact, Pasha is just above average age of all the DWTS pros.

Pasha Pashkov started dancing at age 11

Pasha Pashkov was born in Perm, Russia on May 28, 1985. This means he is currently 37 years old.

Starting out dancing at the age of 11, a ballroom teacher reportedly encouraged Pasha to compete believing in his dance potential. However, Pasha quit after his very first competition.

After being asked by a family friend to be their daughter’s dance partner, Pasha Pashkov got back into the art form and his career took off from there.

What is the average age of a Dancing With The Stars professional?

There are 16 professional dancers partnered up with celebrities on this season of Dancing With The Stars. The eldest is Dutch dancer Louis van Amstel who is currently 50 years old. Louis, who was born in the Netherlands on June 23, 1972, is partnered with Cheryl Ladd this season.

The youngest dancer signed up to this season of DWTS is newbie Koko Iwasaki. Koko, 25, is partnered up with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. Vinny is nine years her senior.

The mean age of the professionals on this season of Dancing With The Stars is 34.5. This means that Pasha Pashkov is just above the average age of the pros.

Exploring the age gap between Pasha and his wife Daniella

Back in 2009, Pasha Pashkov was partnered with Daniella Karagach, who also competes on Dancing With The Stars. At that point, Daniella was just 15 years old. “My coaches warned me that because I was so young and he was a top dancer in the finals already, people might not respect us as a compatible pair,” Daniella said of their match.

But it worked and became a longstanding partnership, professionally and personally. Daniella and Pasha have been partnered for ballroom competitions for the past 13 years. They tied the knot in 2014.

“It is funny, because my mom, just before [we tried out together], was asking: ‘What if you start liking him. What if you start having feelings for him?’” Daniella said, as reported by Distractify. “And I was like, ‘No way, he is so old! It’s never going to happen.’” Daniella is currently 29 years old and will turn 30 on Christmas Day this year. This makes her seven years Pasha’s junior.

