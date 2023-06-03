After a two-year hiatus, Queen of the Universe is back on Paramount+ and fans are eager to get to know the talent competition show’s judges. After Grag Queen was crowned Queen of the Universe in 2023, the competing contestants have big boots to fill.

The all-new season 2 kicked off on Paramount+ on June 2 with two fresh episodes ready to stream. The competitors are bringing “besos from Mexico,” “sass,” and “glamor,” in their bid to bag themselves the cash prize of $250,000 and title of Queen of the Universe.

Queen of the Universe judges

The Queen of the Universe contestants are there for all kinds of reasons. Some are competing to make their parents proud, others had the goal of “stomping on nine necks.”

The judges in charge of deciding who stays and who is eliminated on Queen of the Universe are Mel B, Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, and Michelle Visage.

TV show host Graham Norton presents the series and RuPaul is an executive producer of Queen of the Universe.

Mel B

Mel B MBE is a Spice Girl and talent show judge “looking for the whole shebang.”

She’s a mother of three and hails from Leeds in the UK. Viewers may recognize Mel B from her appearances as a judge on other shows including Project Runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and The Masked Singer Australia.

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel was born Brian Michael Firkus.

She is a drag queen, singer-songwriter and TV personality.

Trixie hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is known for winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 3.

Vanessa Williams

Queen of the Universe judge Vanessa Williams returns for her second season of the show in 2023.

She’s an actress, singer, and dancer who was crowned Miss America 1984.

Vanessa hails from New York and is also a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage is also back on Queen of the Universe as a judge in 2023.

The three-time Emmy award winner writes that she has a “passion for fashion” on her Instagram page.

Michelle hails from New Jersey and is best known for being a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She’s a mom of two and has been married to her husband David Case since 1997.

Meet the Queen of the Universe contestants

Ready to battle it out for the prize fund of a quarter of a million dollars are the Queen of the Universe season 2 contestants.

The 10 contestants taking part hail from all over the world and have been hailed “international queens.”