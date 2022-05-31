Remembering Nikki McKibbin after she died at 42 suffering an aneurysm













After the latest season of American Idol, fans are remembering third-place finalist, Nikki McKibbin, who tragically died a few years ago at the mere age of 42.

The Texan native famously finished behind Justin Guarini and winner Kelly Clarkson on the first season of the Fox competition.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nikki McKibbin died at 42

The former 2002 American Idol contestant tragically died at the age of 42 in October 2020. The season one runner-up, Justin Guarini, broke the news to fans on Halloween via his Instagram.

According to Gary McNamara, the Redeye radio host stated that McKibbin died after she suffered a brain aneurysm and was on life support until she tragically passed. Gary sadly tweeted:

I witnessed my friend Nikki (McKibbin) Sadler go from a Karaoke bar to a finalist in 1st year of American Idol. She is on life support after suffering an aneurysm. They will end life support tonight. Please pray for her husband Craig and her family. I am heartbroken. Gary McNamara, American Idol

Nikki McKibbin was a strong & spirited woman who always stayed true to who she was. She could bring the house down with her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. Our first season of Idol would not have been what it was without her. My love & prayers go out to her family. — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) November 1, 2020

Even Stevie Nicks was a fan of McKibbon

The Fleetwood Mac icon, Stevie Nicks, had seen the singer perform on American Idol and was clearly a fan. Guarini made a point of remembering this in his tribute and said:

I’ll never forget the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card that said ‘You are the Gypsy that I was…” Nikki was on cloud nine and the joy and excitement that radiated from her were infectious. After the kind of emotional beating she took at the hands of the masses, she deserved to feel good about herself, even for a little while. Rest well “Gypsy…and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight. #rip #americanidol. Justin Guarini

I don't usually post things to dedicate celebrities but this time this was kinda on my mind. So Idol singer Nikki Mckibbin passed away yesterday and I myself wanna send thoughts and prayers to her family. She went through so much hell after Idol. RIP to this talented woman. — Kaljath (@PantherMage) November 2, 2020

McKibbin suffered from substance addiction

Years after she appeared on American Idol, the rock singer appeared on the VH1 reality show Celebrity Rehab in 2008 where she sought treatment for her addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

Aside from this she also appeared on the show Sober House, Fear Factor, and Bravo’s Battle of the Network Reality Stars.

She briefly returned to Idol in 2014 when her then 15-year old son, Tristan Langley, auditioned for the show in front of judges Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez. Langley had given his mom a rose on the Idol stage when he was just four years old.

