Ruben Studdard hit a serious high note of wealth after Idol fame













Ruben Studdard went from American Idol to a global singing sensation, and he recently returned to the ABC stage to relive the start of his career. So it’s no wonder that fans were wondering what his fortune looks like today.

He rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol, shortly before receiving a Grammy Award nomination in 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his recording of “Superstar”.

The R&B and gospel music industry now recognises Ruben for his remarkable talent, and his bank account is thanking him for it, too. He’s hit a serious high note of wealth since his Idol days.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ruben Studdard on American Idol

Ruben went back to the American Idol stage to perform with singer Jordin Sparks. It comes several years on since he became a sensation for winning the ABC show during its second season.

The journey began when he sang Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky” during his audition. From there, he received praise from music legends like Lionel Richie, Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, Luther Vandross, and Gladys Knight.

Nicknamed “Velvet Teddy Bear”, he was noted for his shirts printed with “205,” the telephone area code of his hometown of Birmingham, before he won the contest over Clay Aiken by 134,000 votes in the May 2003 finale.

So good to see Jordin and Ruben on #AmericanIdol #americanidolreunion Loved their duet!!! — RK (@KittArt1) May 3, 2022

The singer’s net worth today

Ruben has accumulated a wealth of $3 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, since he first soared to fame in 2003. He isn’t the richest American Idol alumni but remains secure in his busy music career and is always suited and booted.

His fortune began when his first non-cover song Flying Without Wings topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number one. From there, he has become one of the show’s richest winners, according to The List.

When it came time to release his first album called “Soulful,” more than one million people pre-ordered it. He later partnered up with the runner-up from his season, Clay Aiken, and they began touring the country together.

When I tell you that Ruben looks amazing and still sound amazing. Yes Ruben yes.#AmericanIdol — Latoya Screen (@ScreenLatoya) May 3, 2022

His post-Idol success

Ruben was more motivated than ever following his American Idol win. He released seven albums including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel.

It wasn’t just his recording career that took off but also a career in TV. He starred as Fats Waller in a national tour revival of Ain’t Misbehavin’, which had a Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

He even made his Broadway theatre debut in December 2018 in Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show!

