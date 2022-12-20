RuPaul confessed there was one Drag Queen which blew him away throughout the herstory of the show, and he said it was Shangela. The Drag Race Superstar royalty declared she is ‘amazing’ when he thought about all the performers who ever entered the competition. It comes after the queen’s exceptional run in the third season of All Stars – and Shangela herself is all over the moon.

Darius Jeremy Pierce, known as Shangela, appeared on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race before coming back for season three. She then appeared in All Stars season three, where she came in third, with Trixie Mattel winning the crown.

A decade later, the 62-year-old spoke about the contestants and confessed she was one of the outstanding people ever to grace the workroom. Shangela, who has made iconic appearances on television throughout the years, couldn’t believe it.

RuPaul confesses Shangela is ‘amazing’

During an appearance on Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked RuPaul which runner-up would’ve she have crowned as a double winner if the occasion came.

Without hesitation, RuPaul immediately named Shangela, describing her as a “fabulous queen” for a reason

“She’s amazing,” RuPaul said. “I actually put her on the show three times, I think, something like that. She’s a fabulous queen.”

Minutes after RuPaul made the statement, the comments section was left with messages from fans agreeing with her response, many demanding “justice for Shangela.”

“She deserved that crown,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “This is such a high compliment.”

“AbsoLUTELY,” a third said.

Hours later, Shangela took to her personal Instagram account to share her reaction, expressing gratitude to RuPaul. Despite not having won the crown during three appearances in the contest, she was still “standing, entertaining and creating”.

“Never won Drag Race (or @dancingwiththestars lol) but forever strutting forward as a Winner. We’re all winners, baby. HALLELOO!,” she said.

The infamous feud between Shangela and Raja was ‘overhyped’

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Shangela may not have won the show, but her presence during the contest brought a lot of laughs and some drama among the contestants as well. Her relationship with Raja was one of the most explosive, as the two couldn’t stand each other.

Remember when Shangela hid in the box for a good amount of time before making her big reveal as a last-minute cast addition?

However, it was revealed nearly a decade later by Raja herself that the tension between both queens had been overhyped to add drama into the competition – and it sure got everyone tuning into the next episode.

“That tension built up made for amazing television,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “People still today, 10 years later, tend to think of us as being these rivals when oftentimes I really just want to make out with her.”

Shangela and Raja’s bad blood began after she borrowed a wig from Raja’s friend and gave it back in knots. But it seems the drama between the two is now in the past.

Becoming the first drag queen on Dancing With The Stars

Shangela made more herstory by becoming the first drag queen to perform and compete in the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

Joined by her dance partner Gleb Savchenko, the 41-year-old turned lots of heads with her exceptional moves in the 31st season.

Shangela’s amazing dance moves led her to reach the fourth spot in the competition, as the night witnessed TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas taking the big prize.

