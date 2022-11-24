RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4 came to a show-stopping close this evening as the winner has finally been announced as Danny Beard. She snatched the crown after beating Cheddar Gorgeous, Black Peppa and Jonbers Blonde at the very last hurdle.

Daddy’s home!

Thursday night’s episode saw the final four queens take part in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza fight for the crown. However, Danny Beard reigned supreme and was announced as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Winner.

The eliminated queens returned to the main stage to see RuPaul crown the UK’s next Drag Race superstar alongside The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace who snatched the crown in their respective seasons.

Final four queens slay before finale

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

To mark the occasion, the finalists, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde wore show-stopping outfits outside Rich Mix in London.

Ahead of the finale on BBC Three, Cheddar Gorgeous wore an extravagant sheer purple grown. She paired it with a gold spikey headpiece and gold lace trim. Gorg.

Cheddar had won the joint highest number of challenges before heading into the finale.

Black Peppa stunned in thigh high lace boots and a floral jacket and velvet hat to match. Even though she won the first challenge, Peppa found herself lip-syncing for her life four times throughout the show.

Whereas Danny Beard dressed to impress with a black and white feathery jacket and hat, to go with her black ensemble. She joins Cheddar in winning the highest number of challenges in season four. The drag star also managed to sail her way throughout the competition, as she hadn’t been at risk of elimination during the show.

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Next, Jonbers Blonde channeled Marilyn Monroe (hello, Kim K Okuurrr), with a bedazzled nude backless dress and platinum curls. She didn’t forget the faux fur wrap or red lipstick, either. Despite bagging a spot in the final, she never came out on top and failed to win a single challenge in season four.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner revealed

The highly-anticipated season finale of season four finally aired tonight, (November 24).

The nail-biting final comes after Pixie Polite was told to sashay away in the semi-final. She lost out on the battle for the crown to Black Peppa in the Lip Sync showdown.

Then, with thousands of fans across the nation, we found out who the winner was for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4.

Danny Beard won the top title – an incredible feat after she auditioned for the show three previous times. It appears four was her lucky number, as she not only got into the competition, but snatched the crown.

She is also the first bearded queen to compete on Drag Race UK – and now win it. There has been seven queens with facial hair to compete across the franchise and various spin-offs. Other stars include Madame Madness, Venedita Von Dash, Marie Laveau, Halal Bae, La Big Bertha and Luquisha Lubamba.

Snatching the win

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4,22-09-2022,1,Dan…

Danny Beard snatched the crown after securing four Ru-Peter badges throughout the season.

After an intense competition, Danny has seen herself grow throughout each week’s trials and tribulations.

She told the Houston Chronicle ahead of her win: “I’ve grown so much since the show wrapped. I’ve grown so much since the show first aired because we get to watch ourselves back.”

She added: “This really has been a boot camp for turning us into drag queen stars. I’m really proud of the journey I’ve gone on.”

The star confessed to Heat she dreamed of working in TV. Danny said: “My dream is always to be a TV presenter, and I would love to move into television properly”. We might see more of her on our screens in the future.

However, in the time being, Danny might be in a town near you as she plans to travel. “I’m going to be touring the world, and I’ve got 11 other sisters to do that with now and there’s just so much going on,” the star said on her future plans.

“No matter what happens, dreams are coming true.”

Who is Danny Beard from RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Hailing all the way from Liverpool Danny Beard is one hell of an icon in the UK drag circuit. Danny describes themselves as Sassy, shady and stunning!.

Describing a Danny show, they were quick to tell the audience about their whacky style of drag.

“I work all around the country on the cabaret scene, mixing club kid aesthetic with old school drag performance style,” she previously said.

“At my shows you get live vocals, interactive comedy and an hour’s worth of entertainment for a very reasonable fee!”

You may recognise her from Celebrity Karaoke Club: Drag Edition, where she performed alongside Crystal and The Vivienne. Not forgetting Manila Luzon, Trinity The Tuck and Vinegar Strokes joined them on the quest. However, her time on Karaoke Club wasn’t as successful as her time on Drag Race UK, as she was eliminated in the second round of episode five, coming in at fourth place.

She also auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, and reached the semi-finals.

