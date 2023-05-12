RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 is back in 2023 and fans are eager to find out more about the show’s air time, cast, and much more. Twelve iconic drag queens are “back to attack” on the All Stars spin-off series.

Since RuPaul’s Drag Race first dropped in 2009, the show has launched all kinds of spin-off series and has gone global with international adaptations all over the world.

In the ultimate competition series, the twelve queens either slay or sashay away each episode. All Stars season 8 fans can expect all kinds of incredible looks from iconic queens as well as some memorable lip sync challenges.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 air time

The all-new RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 8 kicks off on May 12, 2023, on Paramount+.

Depending on where you are watching from, the air time will differ. The series drops at 3 am ET, and 12 am PT.

For UK viewers, all episodes of the show will be available to watch on Paramount+ at 8 pm BST.

Meet the Drag Race All Stars 8 cast

Ready to do all they can to bag themselves the title of All Star are the following season 8 contestants:

Jimbo hails from RPDR Canada season 1 originally, while the rest of the cast members are from Drag Race seasons 2-13.

Drag Race All Stars 8 judges

The 12 competing queens are ready to win in All Stars season 8.

But their fate will be in the hands of the RPDR judges.

The All Stars season 8 judges include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

Deadline reports that the All Stars guest judges this season will include: “The lineup includes Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang.”

WATCH RUPAULS’ DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8 FROM MAY 12 ON PARAMOUNT+