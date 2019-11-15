University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is approaching the its grand finale on Thursday, November 21st where the first ever UK queen will be crowned.

There were faces new and old on the drag scene competing in this first season, from RuPaul’s UK drag ambassador The Vivienne to baby on the scene Scaredy Kat.

Fans of the show are convinced that The Vivienne is a shoe-in. So, let’s get to know the favourite-to-win a bit better before the all important final episode. Here’s everything you need to know about Viv, from her real name to background and beyond.

What is The Vivienne’s real name?

When not performing drag as The Vivienne, she goes by her real name, James Williams.

The Vivienne was born on April 12th, 1992 in Colwyn Bay, Wales. Now 27-year-old Viv lives in Liverpool.

Although all her friends know her as Viv, she gets called James by her family, as we heard in episode 7 (Thursday, November 14th). The final four Drag Race UK stars had to makeover their family members. The Vivienne’s mother, Cassie appeared on the show and called her “James.”

Where did The Vivienne name come from?

The Vivienne described her namesake journey as starting in Liverpool.

She said:

I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood, so when I started doing drag it was a natural progression, but I didn’t want one of those cheap, nasty, slutty drag names so I thought of ‘The Vivienne’ and here she is, there’s only one of them.

The Williams family

When The Vivienne’s mum came on the show, we learnt a little bit more about the Williams family.

Viv has a sister called Chanel, who we found on Instagram @chanelcwilliams. Her account, however, is private.

From what we could find, she is the only sibling that The Vivienne has.

WATCH THE RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK SEASON 1 FINAL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST AT 8 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE