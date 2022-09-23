









Cherry Valentine has died at the age of 28. The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, whose real name is George Ward, starred in season 2 of the popular competition, and tributes are pouring in following their family’s announcement.

The competitor’s family has asked fans for ‘prayers’ following the news, while several viewers who watched the queen’s journey are sharing tons of tributes towards the legendary competitor.

From Cherry’s memorable time on the show to viewers’ tributes, Reality Titbit has the latest.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Cherry Valentine died aged 28

Cherry’s agent revealed that George Ward died on Sunday, September 18th. As per Express, they wrote:

It is with the most heart wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away. This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.

They added: “We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time.”

Donate to George’s legacy fundraiser here. You can also view the book of condolence for Cherry Valentine on this link.

Drag Race fans pay tribute

After hearing Cherry has died, fans of the popular drag competition began writing tributes. Cherry’s death has been described as “absolutely heartbreaking”, with one fan saying they “identified with them so much”.

A viewer wrote: “Omg what a horrible loss. So talented and way too young.”

Another penned: “We are utterly heartbroken to hear the shocking news that Cherry Valentine has died. As we try and process this, our first thoughts are with their loved ones. Sending our love and condolences to their family and friends.”

“Rest in Peace to one of the most talented and beautiful queens in the world! Cherry Valentine you will be so so so missed!”, a Twitter user paid tribute to the drag queen.

The star’s time on RuPaul’s Drag Race

George’s drag name was inspired by a cherry-scented bath wash used when showering and because they loved their grandmother who likes drinking sherry. The ‘Valentine’ part was also used as they loved Valentine’s Day.

The UK show competitor appeared on the 2021 series, making history as the second queen of Romani descent to compete on any series of the Drag Race franchise, the first being The Vivienne.

Cherry Valentine ranked 12th place in episode 2 and had an entrance quote remembered as: “Roses are red and violets are blue. Here’s your winner of season two.”

George went on to release two singles with their best friend Katie and performed around the UK to thousands of fans with their drag race sisters.

