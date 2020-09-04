After RuPaul’s Drag Race sailed across the pond for its first-ever UK series earlier this year, now Ru is crossing the border to see what the Canadian queens have to offer.

The first season of Canada’s Drag Race kicked off on OutTV on Thursday, July 2nd. It then came to British screens on Friday, July 3rd, airing on BBC Three.

One of the queens who stood out to fans from the beginning was Priyanka. After consistently impressing throughout the competition, Priyanka was crowned Canada’s first-ever Drag Race superstar!

Find out everything you need to know about the winning Drag Race queen here!

Who is Priyanka?

Priyanka, whose real name is Mark “Suki” Suknanan, is a drag queen from Toronto, Canada. She was born on May 28th, 1991 making her currently 29 years old.

Already, Priyanka is one of the Canadian queens with an established following. Priyanka’s rise in Canada’s drag scene has been meteoric and in her past three years performing drag, Priyanka has won many titles. This includes Miss Crews and Tangos (2018-19), Woody’s Queen of Halloween (2018) and NOW Magazine Readers’ Choice for best local drag performer. She was also the NOW’s Readers’ Choice 2019 cover star.

After graduating from Niagara College’s Broadcasting program, Priyanka embarked on a career as a kid’s television host. This included work on YTV’s The Zone and the Canadian teen singing competition The Next Star.

Priyanka found her feet in the drag world in 2017 when she entered a contest at Crews & Tangos, a bar in Toronto. She entered with local drag queen Xtacy Love’s encouragement and managed to place fourth. Since then, Priyanka has become one of Toronto’s most celebrated drag queens.

Priyanka on Canada’s Drag Race

Priyanka was the first drag contestant to show up on Canada’s Drag Race. Upon arrival, Priyanka said: “Canada’s about to bring it, I don’t think y’all ready.”

Talking about her drag performing in episode 1, Priyanka said:

If you came to a Priyanka show, you would see good hair, a really shiny costume a lot of dancing, and I’d probably end up making out with you. That sounds like a good time, doesn’t it?

Speaking on her career transition, Priyanka said: “I’m finally being the real me.”

Priyanka crowned the winner of Canada’s Drag Race

The debut season of Canada’s Drag Race saw Priyanka crowned as the winner. She made it to the final three along with Scarlett Bobo and Rita Baga.

The three were asked to write their own verses to RuPaul’s “U Wear It Well” and perform a supercut onstage.

Their final look had the theme “Coronation Eleganza” which Priyanka totally nailed.

Follow Priyanka on Instagram

Before the show launched, Priyanka had the second largest following of all the competing queens. She started off with 22,000 and has already seen her following increase to 28,000 just one day following the Canada’s Drag Race launch. After the final episode aired and Priyanka won, she had gained a following of over 200,000.

To see more of Priyanka performing, you can follow her on Instagram under the handle @thequeenpriyanka.

Prepare yourself for serious looks on Priyanka’s profile.

