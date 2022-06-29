











Get ready to start your engines! Canada’s Drag Race has given us a tantalising first look at the brand new season, streaming on July 14.

Season 3 promises 12 new queens and bucket loads of drama. Will you be sashaying your way to watch?

ITS HAPPENING ITS HAPPENING!!!!! — Loaiza 🌧 (@loaizing) June 29, 2022

Fans are more excited than ever to witness the dresses and drama of Canada’s Drag Race.

But who will be in it?

Whilst the trailer showed us many of the queens that will be participating in this season, their names have been kept under wraps for the time being. What they did tell us, is who will be guest-judging this season, and there are some familiar faces about to grace the runway once more.

Vanessa Vanjie Matteo

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Jimbo

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

That’s right, drag queen faves Vanessa Vanjie Matteo and Jimbo will be gracing us with their presence on the judging panel this series. But that’s not all. Other special guests include dancer Hollywood Jade, Jeremy Dutcher, Mei Pang and countless others. Season 3 is really pulling out all the (pit) stops this year.

Friends, or foes?

Well, it wouldn’t be a season of Drag Race without a little drama, would it? Canada’s Drag Race season 3 promises to be no different, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The trailer already teases tension that even a sharpened nail couldn’t cut through, with one queen declaring “the girls are fighting”, whilst a montage of all the tasty drama plays out and we can’t wait to get our teeth into it.

“Buckle up squirrel friends. It’s going to be a bumpy flight,” the ultimate queen herself, RuPaul announces.

Yes and you guys answered!!!!! 🤗 — Tara Nova (@itstaranova) June 29, 2022

Bigger than ever?

“This is a weird thing to say to a drag queen but I think it can go smaller,” one judge comments, but was smaller ever better in Drag Race?

With clips of birth roleplay(?), drinking, screaming, dramatic lighting and outfits to die for, who knows what we’re in for this series.

But one thing is for certain: “One queen will emerge. True north, strong and fierce.”

The only question is, who will it be?

Canada’s Drag Race season 3 starts streaming on July 14. Watch the first look trailer here.