









Canada’s Drag Race VS The World will welcome nine returning queens for its worldwide edition of the highly anticipated six-episode series.

First launched as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World, each new season takes place in a different country. Canada’s edition is the second time hosting but any country with its own Drag Race production can be candidates for future seasons.

Let’s take a look at the cast of Canada’s Drag Race VS The World before we dive into the new edition.

Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World,18-11-2022,1,Brooke Lynn Hytes, Anjulie,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc

Canada’s Drag Race VS The World set to premiere this weekend

The latest edition of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World has served up a sizzling hot slice of international all-stars. The lineup is out of this world as it includes a previous winner as well as two queens who formerly competed against Canada vs. the World judge Brooke Lynn Hytes on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11.

The trailer of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World also reveals a surprise guest on the show as the queens get a visit from the Prime Minister who appears in the werkroom.

Cast of Canada’s Drag Race VS The World

Anita Wigl’it – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, season 1

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Anita Wigl’it,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Icesis Couture – Canada’s Drag Race winner, season 2

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Icesis Couture,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Kendall Gender – Canada’s Drag Race, season 2

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Kendall Gender,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Ra’Jah O’Hara – RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 11; RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Ra’Jah O’Hara,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Rita Baga Canada’s Drag Race, season 1; Drag Race Belgique host

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Rita Baga,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Silky Nutmeg Ganache – RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 11; RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Silky Nutmeg Ganache,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Vanity Milan – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season 3

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Vanity Milan,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Stephanie Prince – Canada’s Drag Race, season 2

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Stephanie Prince,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Victoria Scone – RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season 3

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World,Key art,Victoria Scone,DR Canada Three Productions / Saloon Media Inc,Aleksander Antonijevic

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World premieres Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and on Crave in Canada.