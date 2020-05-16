Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has its first-ever celebrity twist, as instead of being the guest on the judging panel, the celebs are entering the world of drag.

This first season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race has welcomed 12 celebrities to the stage, each competing to win money for a charity of their choice.

But who are the Celebrity Drag Race contestants? Get to know the cast of celebs competing in season 1 here.

Celebrity Drag Race: Celebrity contestants

Jordan Connor

Jermaine Fowler

Nico Tortorella

Vanessa Williams

Loni Love

Tami Roman

Alex Newell

Dustin Milligan

Matt Iseman

Hayley Kiyoko

Madison Beer

Phoebe Robinson

Episode 1 cast

Up first in episode 1 was actors Jordan and Nico and comedian Jermaine.

They were mentored by drag superstars Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change.

Jordan – of Riverdale fame – posed as Babykins La Roux and acted as Chrissy Teigen for the Celebrity Snatch Game. Jermaine’s drag name was Miss Mimi Teapot and Nico’s was Olivette Isyou.

Episode 2 cast

Singer and Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams was the star of episode 2, as Vanqueisha De House. She competed alongside Loni Love, who went by Mary J. Ross, and Tami Roman who’s drag name was Miss Shenita Cocktail.

The three ladies were mentored by Drag Race icons Alyssa Edwards, Trinity the Tuck and Asia O’Hara.

Episode 3 cast

Alex Newell, Dustin Milligan and Matt Iseman were up next for episode 3.

You might remember Alex Newell from Glee, as he starred in the hit Fox series as Unique. It’s hardly a surprise that Alex did so well in the competition; he’s a natural performer! Alex’s drag name was Madam That Bitch and he was mentored by Bob the Drag Queen, who we met in episode 1.

Dustin Milligan went by Rachel McAdamsapple and was mentored by Nina West. Stand-up comic Matt Iseman’s drag name was Bette Bordeaux and he was mentored by Kim Chi.

Episode 4 cast

The final cast line-up is one of the strongest with some top singers descending onto the Drag Race stage.

Hayley Kiyoko performed her heart out as Queen Eleza Beth, mentored by Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Joining Hayley for this round was Madison Beer as Coral Fixation and Phoebe Robinson as Cocotini. These two were mentored by Monique Heart and Alyssa Edwards.

Madison is a singer, model and Instagram influencer, and Phoebe is a comedian, actress and writer who has worked on films such as What Men Want and TV show 2 Dope Queens.

